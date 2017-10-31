Want the latest on the Seahawks? Intrepid beat reporter Bob Condotta is here to answer all of your questions about the Hawks, the NFL and how many hoodies he owns. Get your questions in now, and he'll join you at noon to answer.
Whew. It’s been a wild couple of days so far, huh?
The Seahawks prevailed in the game of the year over the Texans on Sunday, and followed it up with a blockbuster trade Monday for three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. With the trade deadline fast approaching at 1 p.m. PT, Seattle could still make another deal. Who knows?
Want the latest on the Seahawks? Intrepid beat reporter Bob Condotta is here to answer all of your questions about the Hawks, the NFL and how many hoodies he owns. Get your questions in now, and he’ll join you at noon to answer.
