Linebacker K.J. Wright will return to the Seahawks in 2019, a source close to the situation confirmed to the Seattle Times late Wednesday night.

Wright was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and briefly tested the market. In fact, the signing earlier Wednesday of Mychal Kendricks — who helped replace Wright when Wright missed 11 games due to a knee injury in 2018 — had sent to many a sign that maybe he would not return.

But a source told the Times Wednesday that Wright and the team were deep in negotiations and that Wright will come back to the Seahawks in 2019. Immediate details of the contract were not available.

Wright was a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2011 and since 2013 has been the team’s weakside linebacker, working alongside middle linebacker Bobby Wagner to give Seattle one of the best inside linebacking tandems in the NFL.

Wagner’s contract expires following the 2019 season and he said following the team’s playoff loss at Dallas that he felt the team needed to keep Wright.

“The right thing to do will be to bring him back,” Wagner said. “He’s been an amazing teammate, amazing person in the community. He helps young guys. Never held out. Did everything right. Sounds to me like a guy that you should pay.’’

Wright said then that he also hoped he would be back.

“I head into free agency,” Wright said. “We will see how that goes. I want to be here. I would love to be here. I love playing for this team, with Bobby. I believe it would be in the team’s best interest if I stayed here.”

Wright, who turns 30 in July, finished a four-year deal worth $27 million in the 2018 season, which was the roughest of his career as he battled a nagging knee injury that caused him to miss the first six games of the season and then five more after he came back to play at midseason. But he returned for the final two regular season games and the playoff loss to Dallas in which he had an interception, which he felt showed he hadn’t lost anything.

“Having K.J. back is so valuable to us,’’ coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s such a great player and a great leader and his mentality, he gives other people strength just being around him. He’s unbelievably valuable in that regard.’’

The Seahawks remain uncertain if Kendricks will be available to play in 2019 though agreeing to deal with him Wednesday indicates they are optimistic. That leaves the question of exactly how the Seahawks will use Wright and Kendricks and if they will find ways to get each on the field at the same time.

For now, what’s known is Wright will be back, giving Seattle two players remaining from the defense that won the Super Bowl in 2014, the other being Wagner.

Wright and Kendricks are the only two of the team’s 13 unrestricted free agents so far to agree to terms to stay with Seattle. Six others have departed — safety Earl Thomas (Baltimore), cornerback Justin Coleman (Detroit), running back Mike Davis (Chicago), guard J.R. Sweezy (Arizona), defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (Minnesota) and quarterback Brett Hundley (Arizona).