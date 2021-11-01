Sunday’s game had all the makings of a classic Seahawks win.

Their quarterback didn’t miss a pass until nearly halftime, their star receiver balled out (against a former teammate, no less), and their defense excelled, pitching a shutout for more than 58 minutes.

The only caveat? It came against the one-win Jaguars. So, as columnist Larry Stone writes, we won’t really know what it means “until the Seahawks show it can be sustained in their first two games after next week’s bye.”

Regardless, the win earned some kudos from the national media. Here’s what media members said about the Seahawks’ Week 8 victory.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson writes that “the Seahawks played their most complete game in recent memory.”

And for one afternoon at least — with quarterback Geno Smith playing his best football since taking over for Russell Wilson and the defense pitching a shutout until the final two minutes — they looked like the dominant Seahawks of old, as opposed to the version whose season has been hanging by a thread. Yes, it was against a one-win team. And the hole they dug themselves by starting 2-5 may prove to be too deep to climb out of, but they’ll give themselves a chance if they play like they did Sunday. Smith completed his first 14 attempts — the most by any QB to begin a game this season. With no certainty on when Wilson will be back, the Seahawks may need more of that from Smith for at least one more game.

Advertising

Jags have Geno looking like WVU Geno — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) October 31, 2021

CBS Sports’ John Breech awarded the Seahawks a B+ grade against the Jags.

Geno Smith started this game with 14 straight completions and things only got better from there for the Seahawks. The Seahawks QB had the most accurate game of his career as he completed 20 of 24 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. One reason Smith was so successful is because Tyler Lockett caught nearly every pass thrown his way. Lockett ran circles around the Jaguars’ secondary, catching 12 passes for 142 yards. The Seahawks’ defense, which was on pace to give up more yards than any other team in NFL history, surrendered just one touchdown and that didn’t come until garbage time. The Seahawks’ defense also stopped the Jags three times on fourth down. The win is exactly what the Seahawks needed just before their bye, especially since they could have Russell Wilson on the field for their next game in Week 10.

The Seahawks' DVOA dropped yesterday from 10th to 12th but they're still at 7.9% and Coach Carroll is right, that's pretty good for a 3-5 team and they're doing more right than wrong especially when they have a healthy Russell Wilson. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) November 1, 2021

And NFL.com’s Kevin Patra says “Seattle’s defense channeled its inner Legion of Boom.”

The defensive front dominated the line of scrimmage. The secondary didn’t give Lawrence anything deep. Safety Quandre Diggs generated an INT and had several big hits. Jamal Adams and Bobby Wagner roamed the field, combining for 24 tackles. Carlos Dunlap added two batted passes in addition to whipping Jacksonville OTs. The Seahawks generated 22 total QB pressures on the game. The secondary allowed just three passes to be completed of 10-plus air yards. A garbage-time TD wiped out a shutout, but it was a complete game by the Seattle D that played its best game of the season against a hapless opponent.