Let the debate begin: Was dealing Russell Wilson the biggest trade in Seattle sports history?

People probably will be trying to answer that question for decades.

There certainly have been other huge trades involving Seattle sports stars that dominated national headlines. Here is a look at some of the biggest:

February 2000: Mariners trade Ken Griffey Jr. to the Cincinnati Reds for center fielder Mike Cameron, pitcher Brett Tomko, minor-league infielder Jake Meyer and minor-league pitcher Antonio Pérez.

Why it was big: Griffey Jr. was not just the biggest star in Seattle, he was the biggest star in the major leagues. If the Wilson deal isn’t the biggest in Seattle sports history, this one is, and you could make a solid case for Griffey’s leaving being No. 1.

How it turned out: Griffey played nearly nine seasons with his hometown Reds before eventually returning to Seattle to end his career. Griffey was solid with the Reds but never approached the numbers he had as a Mariner that made him an icon.

Cameron had four excellent seasons with Seattle and won two Gold Gloves. Tomko won 10 games over two seasons for the Mariners. Meyer never played for Seattle and neither did Perez. But Perez was part of another big Seattle trade when the Mariners dealt him and manager Lou Piniella to Tampa Bay for outfielder Randy Winn.

February 2003: Sonics trade Gary Payton and Desmond Mason to the Milwaukee Bucks for Ray Allen, Ronald “Flip” Murray, Kevin Ollie and a 2003 first-round draft choice.

Why it was big: Payton was perhaps the most popular and successful player in Sonics history and is now in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Allen, the key player in return, also is in the Hall of Fame.

How it turned out: The trade was not popular in Seattle when it happened, but it worked out quite well for Seattle. Mason was solid for Milwaukee, but Payton played in just 28 games with the Bucks. The Glove played four more seasons (with the Celtics, Lakers and Heat) but was never the same player he was with Seattle. Allen had five excellent seasons with the Sonics, Murray became a solid contributor, and Seattle used its first-round draft choice on point guard Luke Ridnour, who became a starter for three seasons.

July 1998: Mariners trade pitcher Randy Johnson to the Houston Astros for pitcher Freddy Garcia, infielder Carlos Guillen and a player to be named later.

Why it was big: Johnson was having a down season with the Mariners, but was still in his prime and the greatest pitcher in team history.

How it turned out: Johnson went 10-1 with the Astros after the midseason trade, helping the Astros reach the playoffs. But Houston lost Johnson, who became a free agent, in the offseason to Arizona, where he won four Cy Young Awards. The trade ended up working out well for the Mariners. Garcia became one of Seattle’s best pitchers for years. Guillen was a solid major-leaguer and pitcher John Halama, who was the player to be named later, had four decent seasons in Seattle.

June 1980: Sonics trade Dennis Johnson to Phoenix for Paul Westphal.

Why it was big: Both players were All-Star guards and Johnson had been the NBA Finals MVP in 1979 when the Sonics beat Washington for the NBA title. Both are in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

How it turned out: Johnson had three solid seasons with Phoenix before becoming an important part of two title teams in Boston in 1984 and 1986. Westphal averaged 16.7 points in his one season with Seattle. He came back years later to coach the Sonics.

Other big deals in Seattle sports

February 2008: The Storm acquire Swin Cash from Detroit for the No. 4 overall pick in the WNBA draft, and the All-Star forward plays a key role in helping Seattle win the 2010 league championship.

September 1997: The Sonics trade Shawn Kemp in a three-way deal involving Cleveland and Milwaukee. Kemp went to Cleveland and Vin Baker went from Milwaukee to Seattle.

June 2012: The Mariners trade Ichiro to the New York Yankees for pitching prospects D.J. Mitchell and Danny Farquhar.

January 1999: The Seahawks trade a second-round choice to Green Bay for the right to sign coach Mike Holmgren.

July 2020: The Seahawks trade two first-round choices, a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick to the New York Jets for safety Jamal Adams.

August 1972: In one of the most unpopular trades in Seattle history, the Sonics traded player/coach Lenny Wilkens and Barry Clemens to Cleveland for Butch Beard.

Deals that got much bigger with time

August 1976: The Houston Oilers trade receiver Steve Largent to the Seahawks for an eighth-round draft choice.

June 1987: The Sonics trade Scottie Pippen and a first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls for Olden Polynice, a future second-round pick and a future first-round pick.

September 1996: The Mariners trade David Arias (who later changed his name to David Ortiz) to the Minnesota Twins as the player to be named later in an earlier deal that sent Dave Hollins to Seattle.

July 1997: The Mariners trade catcher Jason Varitek and pitcher Derek Lowe, two of their top prospects, to Boston for reliever Heathcliff Slocumb.

March 2001: The Seahawks trade the 10th choice in the first round and a third-round pick to Green Bay for quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and its first-round pick (No. 17).

October 2010: The Seahawks trade a fourth-round choice in 2010 and a conditional later-round pick in 2012 for running back Marshawn Lynch.

Do you have to remind us?

February 2008: The Mariners trade outfielder Adam Jones and pitchers George Sherrill, Chris Tillman, Tony Butler and Kam Mickolio to the Baltimore Orioles for pitcher Erik Bedard in what has to be one of the most lopsided trades in baseball history.

March 2013: The Seahawks trade a first-round, third-round and seventh-round choice to the Minnesota Vikings for receiver Percy Harvin.

March 2015: The Seahawks trade center Max Unger and a first-round choice to New Orleans for tight end Jimmy Graham and a fourth-round pick.

Biggest trade for a nonhuman

January 1983: The Seattle Breakers minor-league hockey team trades the rights to forward Tom Martin to the Victoria Cougars for a used bus and future considerations. Then-Breakers owner John Hamilton was quoted as saying it was one of the best deals he had ever made. Martin, later nicknamed “Bussey” for obvious reasons, was reported to have said: “I heard the bus was a really nice one.”