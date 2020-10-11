The Seahawks’ list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against Minnesota included one mild surprise — left guard Mike Iupati.

Iupati was listed as questionable on Friday with knee and back issues. But coach Pete Carroll said Iupati had back spasms that had cleared up and indicated he would play.

Instead, Iupati was listed as one of Seattle’s six inactives for the game and sat out, replaced in the first half by Jordan Simmons.

The other inactives were safety Jamal Adams, safety Lano Hill, running back Carlos Hyde, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and offensive lineman Kyle Fuller.

Adams (groin), Hill (back), Hyde (shoulder) and Brooks (knee) were all injury inactives leaving Fuller as the only healthy scratch.

Adams was declared out Friday, and Sunday the team officially declared Hill out a few hours before the game.

Carroll on Friday indicated Hill may have a long-term issue with his back, seeming to hint at a possible injured reserve stint.

The Seahawks on Saturday elevated Damarious Randall from the practice squad to add depth at safety with Adams and Hill out.

Ryan Neal again started at strong safety and played the entire first half.

Hyde has been dealing with a sore shoulder for two weeks and has worn a red non-contact jersey in practice. Carroll indicated Hyde would not play with the bye week coming up next week allowing for more time for injured players to get healthy.

The Seahawks had Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas active as running backs to work behind starter Chris Carson with Hyde out.

Carson got most of the work in the first half but Homer saw some time in the third-down offense, including a 5-yard carry to end the first series.

And with Brooks out, Cody Barton again got the start at weakside linebacker in the base defense with K.J. Wright moving to strongside linebacker. However, in the nickel Wright typically moved to weakside with Barton coming off the field.

Jen Mueller fills in for Monson

On Friday, news broke that Dori Monson was indefinitely suspended by the Seahawks from their pregame, postgame and halftime shows for a tweet during Wednesday’s gubernatorial debate that some viewed as transphobic.

On Sunday, Jen Mueller filled in for Monson on the shows, and it is expected she will continue to fill in as long as Monson is suspended.

Mueller previously had a regular role in the broadcasts as the home sideline reporter. That role will now go to Jessamyn McIntyre, who has had a regular role in the broadcasts doing scoreboard updates.

McIntyre has also been the sideline reporter for Washington State University football broadcasts since 2012.

Dunbar returns at right cornerback

Quinton Dunbar returned to the starting lineup at right cornerback after missing the past two games with a sore knee.

Dunbar had been listed as questionable but had also been able to practice late in the week raising optimism he would play.

In fact, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on the team’s pregame radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle that Dunbar might have been able to play last week while dealing with a sore knee but that one consideration was the long flights to and from Miami and how that might impact his knee. So Dunbar stayed home last week.

Dunbar not only started at right cornerback but played the entire first half. Tre Flowers, who started the plast two games, had played a few series in each of the first two games as the Seahawks sought to take some of the workload off Dunbar.

But early on, Seattle let Dunbar go the whole way.

