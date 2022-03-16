Adding edge rushers was viewed by everyone as a priority for the Seahawks this offseason.

And a few hours before teams could officially sign outside free agents to deals Wednesday the Seahawks addressed that obvious need, reportedly coming to terms with former Chargers’ outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, 25, on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million with $10.5 million guaranteed, as first reported by ESPN. A league source confirmed the agreement to the Times.

Nwosu, a second-round pick out of USC in 2018, had 15 sacks in four years with the Chargers, including five last season when he started 15 games and played a career-high 782 snaps. He also had 17 quarterback hits and an interception of Patrick Mahomes in a late-season game against Kansas City and had the 15th-highest pressure rate in the NFL last season, according to Nest Gen Stats.

He was rated as the 136th best free agent available by Pro Football Focus which wrote he is “a starting outside linebacker in scheme with 3-4 principles” and that “Nwosu is a solid pass-rusher and he’s a capable player in coverage, so his skills are best used in a system that still asks its edge rushers to drop into coverage.”

That appears to fit with what the Seahawks plan to do defensively with new coordinator Clint Hurtt, who has said the team will use more 3-4 looks going forward.

Nwosu, listed at 6-2, 251 pounds, was ranked 57th among 107 edge rushers by PFF last season.

PFF further noted how Nwosu played particularly well in the second half of the 2021 season.

“Nwosu delivered the best stretch of his career during the second half of the 2021 season, and it was perfect timing,’ PFF wrote. “From Week 8 through the end of the season, Nwosu did not record a single game grade below 65.0 — a remarkable run of consistency at any position. His 27 quarterback pressures over the final 11 weeks of the season were as many as he’s accumulated in any full season prior.

“The Chargers’ lack of talent along the defensive line outside of Joey Bosa is an ongoing problem, but Nwosu stepped up in a major way down the stretch. Nwosu handled becoming a starter quite admirably, as he posted a career-high 68.5 pass-rush grade. He can also effectively drop into coverage on a handful of snaps a game, as he allowed just 32 receiving yards from six receptions for the season, making him a strong fit for teams employing a 3-4 defensive front. ”

The agreement with Nwosu was revealed at almost the same time it was reported that the Raiders agreed to sign Chandler Jones to a three-year deal worth up to $51 million. It’s thought the Seahawks checked in with Jones but didn’t want to go that high — Jones also reportedly had the Jets, 49ers, Bills and Colts in his finalists but not Seattle.

Nwosu adds to a pass rush group that also includes holdovers Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa, Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson.

Seattle also added defensive tackle/end Shelby Harris in the Russell Wilson trade.

Harris was a starter at end in Denver’s 3-4 defense last season under since-fired head coach Vic Fangio. Hurtt also worked under Fangio and it’s thought he intends to add significant elements of Fangio’s scheme with the Seahawks.

Nwosu last year played under first-year head coach Brandon Staley, who also has worked under Fangio and runs a similar scheme.

The Seahawks last year had just 33 sacks, tied for 22nd in the NFL, and catch Pete Carroll mentioned improving the rush as a key goal of the offseason and especially its role in helping the team create turnovers.

“The numbers of the lack of turnovers that we were able to create,” Carroll said. “Usually those come when you’re getting ahead in games; and if you’re well ahead, the ball gets more exposed and you get more turnovers and that feeds off itself. But also you’ve got to create them, and you create them with the pass rush. And pass rush, the quarterback is the number one critical aspect of turning the football over.”

Seattle’s 18 turnovers forced was just 25th in the NFL

Seattle has now added two outside free agents, also agreeing to terms earlier Wednesday with former Bears cornerback Artie Burns.