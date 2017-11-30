The last five games of the regular season cold determine the makeup of Seattle's offensive line for 2018 and beyond.

The final five games won’t just determine the course of the 2017 season for the Seahawks but also may well set the team’s offensive line going into the future.

Seattle has now settled on what it appears to think is its best offensive line — Duane Brown at left tackle, Luke Joeckel at left guard, Justin Britt at center, Ethan Pocic at right guard and Germain Ifedi at right tackle.

It’s a line that features three former first-round picks (Ifedi, Joeckel, Brown) and two second-rounders (Britt, Pocic).

And it’s one in which four of the five players — all but Joeckel — are under contract for at least one more season, with Ifedi, Britt and Pocic under contract for at least two more (and under club control for at least three).

So if this group jells the rest of the season, this well could be the line the team takes into 2018, with the Seahawks likely to try to re-up Joeckel if things have gone well.

“That is the whole key right there is to see if we can keep that group together and let them grow together now,” Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable said this week. “To see if we can keep working on finding the runner. If we can continue to do that, then cohesiveness will start to show itself and that is always a positive.”

For the moment, the Seahawks don’t have a lot of other choices with Oday Aboushi being injured and likely out at least another week with a shoulder issue. But Seattle also has appeared to decide that for now its two best guards are Joeckel and Pocic, who has won the RG spot for the moment ahead of Mark Glowinski. The other two OLs on the active roster are rookie Jordan Roos and veteran Matt Tobin.

Seattle also has left tackles George Fant and Rees Odhiambo on Injured Reserve (as well as rookie Justin Senior) and Isaiah Battle on the practice squad.

But after years of seeming to go into each off-season with significant questions about how the offensive line would come together, Seattle appears to have found one that it believes could have some staying power.

That, though, is the kicker — can the line prove the rest of the way that as currently constructed that it is worth keeping together for a while.

“I really think the best way that is going to get answered here very quickly,” Cable said, looking at a schedule that features the Eagles, Jaguars and Rams in the next three weeks, teams that are a combined (25-8). “If you look at what this week is and the next week and the next week, we got a month here of real big challenges against really good defenses, so we are going to find out.”

The first test of that line last week yielded mixed results as the Seahawks didn’t allow a sack for the first time since 2015 (albeit, with Russell Wilson doing his fair share of escaping) but also rushed for just 90 yards on 30 carries against the 31st-ranked rushing defense in the NFL.

But that game also was the first for Brown and Joeckel working on the left side with the two not having practiced together with Brown having been out during the week resting his ankle (something that may also be the case much of this week with each being rested for their injuries at least somewhat — Brown and ankle and Joeckel coming off knee surgery)

But Cable expects those two to figure things out quickly.

“It was interesting because couple issues early on a stunt that they were able to get worked out,” Cable said. “So their experience in both of them showed up because they were on it. They came to the sideline and as soon as I saw the picture, I said ‘we were both turned,’ and they said ‘yep, I got to back out and give more in,’ so it was good in that we were able to problem solve but that was in the experience. Once they got going, it was pretty good.”

The other question last week was Pocic and how he would do switching to the right side after playing left guard in place of Joeckel the previous five games.

But in Cable’s assessment the rookie out of LSU passed the test and appears for now to have won that spot.

“Just fine,” Cable said of how he played against the 49ers. “He’s got some things he still does as a young guy in terms of squareness in his hip level and all that. We are working on it, but the nice thing about him is he is a really good learner so as the game kind of unfolds, he is able to improve right in the middle of the game and he has done that now for a while.”