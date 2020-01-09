RENTON — Russell Wilson probably wouldn’t spend much time walking down memory lane this week anyway, with Seattle’s first divisional playoff game in three years on tap Sunday at Green Bay.

But when it came to his history at Lambeau Field, Wilson sprinted through the topic Thursday like he was being chased by the entire Packers defensive line.

“We didn’t win it, that’s what I remember,’’ Wilson said when asked about a 2016 loss to the Packers at Green Bay. “But that’s a few years ago for us now.’’

And with that, Wilson was on to Green Bay 2020.

He’ll hope it goes better than Green Bay 2015, 2016 and 2017, all Seattle losses at Lambeau Field, making it the only stadium Wilson has visited more than once and not emerged victorious at least once.

In fact, three of the 10 worst losses Seattle has suffered under Wilson have occurred at Lambeau, including 2016, a 38-10 defeat in which Wilson threw a career-high five interceptions.

In his three career starts at Lambeau, Wilson has thrown six picks — almost 9% of his 68 career interceptions in 128 games — and just three touchdowns with Seattle losing all three games by at least eight points.

Advertising

Linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright also lived through that carnage as the other two Seahawks who have been with Seattle continuously since Wilson became its QB in 2012.

“I’m very aware of it,’’ Wright said Thursday of the team’s recent history of futility at Lambeau. “0-3, that’s not a good look.’’

Asked specifically about the 2016 game, which snapped a streak of 95 straight games without a loss by 10 or more points, Wright said there was a lot of blame to go around.

“I’m telling you, it was bad across the board,’’ Wright said. “Russ played bad. The defense played awful. It was just a game that we want to forget. And sometimes that happens throughout the season.’’

Indeed, while saying “Wilson has struggled at Lambeau Field’’ is the narrative grabbing attention, a review of each game reveals there was a little more at play.

2015 | Packers 27, Seahawks 17

Wilson made his first trip to Lambeau in the second game of the 2015 season. It was also the second and last game Kam Chancellor would miss during his ill-fated holdout — and a week after an overtime loss at St. Louis to start the year that was colored with discussion of how Chancellor’s absence was impacting the Seahawks.

Advertising

Against Green Bay, which would start 6-0 and finish 10-6, Wilson threw two TDs in the third quarter (to Doug Baldwin and Fred Jackson) to put Seattle ahead 17-13. But both sides of the ball faltered, and Seattle was down 24-17 when Wilson tossed a screen intended for Marshawn Lynch into the hands of Jayrone Elliott that led to a clinching field goal for the Packers. Things got so bad late that Wright was ejected in the final moments for ripping Packers tight end Richard Rodgers’ helmet off, though Wright noted with pride Thursday his fine was eventually rescinded.

Wilson wasn’t great but he wasn’t bad — 19-of-30 passing for 206 yards, two TDs and one interception. But he was also almost all the offense Seattle had on a day Lynch was held to 41 yards on 15 carries (Wilson had 78 rushing on 10 attempts for all the other rushes the Seahawks had).

2016 | Packers 38, Seahawks 10

Seattle had been teetering much of the season but fell apart on a 26-degree night in Green Bay the week after Earl Thomas broke his leg and was lost for the year.

Wilson indeed threw five picks but four had asterisks — two passes went off Baldwin and Troymaine Pope’s hands and into Green Bay defenders’ hands; another was a desperation heave in the end zone to Baldwin near the end of the first half with Seattle already behind 21-3; and another was intended for Jimmy Graham, who then fell, allowing Green Bay’s Morgan Burnett an easy avenue to pick it off.

Still, the number is what it is — Wilson has never thrown more than three interceptions in any other regular-season game (and he’s only done that twice), though he did toss four in the 2015 NFC title game against Green Bay in Seattle (which turned out happier in the end).

2017 | Packers 17, Seahawks 9

The 2017 season — the only year Wilson has missed the playoffs — started as inauspiciously as it would end, with the Seattle offense held to 225 yards in the first game of the year at Lambeau with the running game doing very little in the first game for Eddie Lacy and Chris Carson in the backfield (it would ultimately go better for one of those two than the other).

Wilson didn’t throw a pick but also didn’t throw a touchdown, one of only 17 times Wilson hasn’t thrown a touchdown in 128 regular season games. Seattle was held to just three Blair Walsh field goals.

Both teams have had significant changes since then. The Packers have a new coaching staff, the Seahawks have a lineup that will feature just five players who also started in 2017 — Wilson, Wright, Wagner, Germain Ifedi and Jarran Reed.

“I don’t really transfer it like that,’’ Wilson said when asked if there’s anything to learn from his history at Lambeau. “I think for us, it’s really just about this moment. This next play. This game. I think for us going on the road, we’ve really learned how to capture that idea, playing great on the road. Hopefully we can use it for this game and play a great football game.”