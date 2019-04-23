THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have exercised their fifth-year contract option on quarterback Jared Goff for the 2020 season.

Rams general manager Les Snead announced the long-anticipated move Tuesday. He also affirmed the NFC champions’ plan to sign Goff to a long-term contract.

Goff will make $22.783 million in 2020. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft has grown into one of the NFL’s most prolific passers during coach Sean McVay’s two years in charge of the Rams.

Goff was fourth in the NFL last season with 4,688 yards passing, along with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He led the Rams to their first NFC championship in 17 years, but went 19 of 38 for 229 yards in a mediocre Super Bowl.

