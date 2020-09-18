RENTON — The Seahawks’ season-opening win at Atlanta last Sunday also served as something of a coming-out party for the top of the team’s 2019 draft class —defensive end L.J. Collier and defensive back Marquise Blair.

Collier, Seattle’s first pick taken 29th overall, got the first start of his career in Seattle’s 38-25 win while Blair, taken 47th, got his first start at what is a new role for him this season at nickel corner.

Each did enough to make the Seahawks think that both players may have found permanent homes for this season.

Collier, who had just two tackles on 152 snaps last season, made the first significant play of his career early in the game, forcing an intentional grounding penalty on a second-and-five play that helped force the Falcons to settle for a field goal on their first drive.

His 30 snaps were his second most other than when he had 37 last year at Carolina when he had to play due to depth issues.

But this game looked far better than that one, when Collier didn’t record a statistic of any kind, and to Carroll helped confirm that the improvement in his play they’d seen during camp was real.

Carroll last week said Collier would start ahead of Rasheem Green, citing that his play in camp, due in part to Collier having dropped about 10 pounds and also healthy after an ankle injury helped derail his rookie season.

“He had a few good rushes where he affected the quarterback,” Carroll said. “He got picked off on a run one time, something he hadn’t seen before. So he’s got a lot of room to grow. But his activity was really there, his quickness was there, and the conditioning played all in all game long and did a nice job.

“So I think it’s a really good first step I think this is like his first, first step you know? What happened last year, you know I don’t think that was representative of what he’s capable of doing.”

Collier said in a Zoom interview this week that last year “I just felt sore all the time. This year I don’t feel that way. … I know more and I feel smarter.”

Defending the run will be key for Collier as that may be his most primary responsibility with the Seahawks.

Collier played 19 snaps against the pass and 11 against the run, according to Pro Football Focus, with Green coming in and playing 26 snaps against the pass and just four against the run, the two appearing to have some clearly defined roles.

But Green suffered a stinger in the game and is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against New England, and that could mean Seattle may need to rely on Collier more. That could be a good matchup for Collier, though, since the Patriots had a 42-19 run-to-pass ratio last week.

Collier said he knows his job one this week will be containing the running of quarterback Cam Newton, who had 75 yards on 15 carries in the Patriots’ 21-11 win over Miami last Sunday.

“Stopping the run, man,” Collier said of the key Sunday. “. … we stop the run and bring them out of the comfort zone and make them throw the ball and that’s where we know we got them, because Cam’s a big running quarterback and we take him out of his comfort zone, make him drop back and throw the ball, and I feel like we have them.”

Blair, meanwhile, played 55 official snaps out of 68 total in his new role as the team’s nickel back after spending last year at safety. He moved to nickel in the wake of trades for veteran safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams since last October, and after a rookie season when he started only when others were injured.

Blair’s usage, which included playing 47 snaps directly defending the slow, according to Pro Football Focus, showed that the Seahawks indeed plant to use more nickel defense this year — especially with Blair appearing up to the task — after staying in a base defense almost 70% of the time last year, by far the most in the NFL.

As Atlanta’s passing numbers indicated (450 yards) it was hardly flawless for the secondary (Blair was rated 74th out of 84 cornerbacks overall last week by PFF and 76th out of 83 in pass coverage grade). Those grades don’t include Blair’s forced fumble on a fake punt that helped turn the game Seattle’s way in the third quarter.

Advertising

“He played well,” Carroll said. “He had a real good feel for it, looks very comfortable.”

As Carroll noted, playing Atlanta meant it was a game “we needed to be in nickel.”

The Seahawks probably won’t be in nickel as much against the run-heavy Patriots. But Blair’s physicality might make Carroll comfortable leaving him out there on running plays (he was on the field for eight running plays last week).

One game hardly a season makes.

But as Carroll a comment Carroll made of Blair undoubtedly applies as well to Carroll: “I’m really glad he had the opportunity to get out and get a lot of chances. It’s going to help us down the road.”