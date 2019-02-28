INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyler Murray may not throw at the NFL scouting combine, but he checked in just over 5-feet-10 and weighed 207 pounds.
His hand size, as measured from his pinkie to his thumb, was 9½ inches.
Murray’s measurements on Thursday compare favorably to two other undersized quarterbacks in recent years: Russell Wilson in 2012 and Baker Mayfield, last year’s top overall draft pick.
Murray’s measurements were among the most anticipated at this year’s annual gathering of 300-plus prospects. He turned down the Oakland Athletics and a career in baseball for a shot at the NFL.
