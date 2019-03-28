JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft want a Florida judge to block prosecutors from using secretly taken video that police say shows him engaging in paid sex acts with female massage parlor employees.

Kraft’s attorneys challenged in court documents filed Thursday the warrant allowing Jupiter police officers to hide video cameras in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Jack Goldberger wrote that police showed no necessity for the video surveillance and had not exhausted less-invasive means of investigating the spa. He also said the misdemeanor offenses alleged against the men didn’t justify such a serious measure.

Jupiter police did not return a call for comment. Kraft is accused of paying for sex acts at the spa twice in January. He has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation prostitution.