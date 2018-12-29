The Seahawks already wrapped up a playoff bid, but there's still plenty to play for Sunday against the Cardinals: the No. 5 seed, their first win at home over Arizona since 2014 and their sixth 10-win season in seven years.

The Seahawks have a playoff bid sewn up. But there is still plenty to play for Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals — getting to 10 wins for the sixth time in the last seven years, beating Arizona at home for the first time since 2014 and most importantly, assuring the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs and a game at Dallas in the Wild Card round.

Should Seattle lose, then the Seahawks could fall to the sixth spot if the Vikings beat the Bears, meaning Seattle would play at Chicago in the Wild Card round. The difference in playing Dallas or Chicago may be negligible.

But Seattle prefers the fifth seed for the chance (remote, but still) to host the NFC title game if somehow the fifth and sixth seeds made it that far, and also to potentially avoid going to New Orleans for the divisional round and likely instead playing the Rams — a team the Seahawks almost beat twice in the regular season (or maybe Chicago, depending on how things turn out).

Here’s a look some keys for the Seahawks Sunday.

THE SETUP

As noted, Seattle has a few things to play for. Arizona does not, finishing out a rough first season under rookie head coach Steven Wilks, standing at 3-12. The Seahawks are 13.5-point favorites, the biggest spread in their favor since they were also 13.5-point favorites against the 49ers in the first home game of last season. Not only did Seattle not cover that spread but it didn’t even score as many points as it was favored by, winning just 12-9.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Seattle rushing attack vs. Arizona run defense.

The Seahawks are first in the NFL in rushing at 158.5 yards per game while Arizona is last in run defense at 153.1. As veteran Arizona Republic columnist Kent Somers wrote, that means “nothing has to give’’ on Sunday. Well, maybe other than the Arizona defense again and again. Seattle rushed for 171 yards in the first game against Arizona, which was the first of its franchise-record streak of seven straight games rushing for 150 or more yards (and actually, 155 or more in each). Seattle has some injury issues on its offensive line and might try to give Chris Carson some rest as he has 71 carries the last three weeks — almost a third of his season total of 228. But the Seahawks should be able to still run at will on the Cardinals.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Arizona WR Larry Fitzgerald

We usually mention a Seahawk in this space. But this game could be remembered most for being the last for certain Hall of Fame receiver Fitzgerald, who could announce his retirement soon. Fitzgerald, who trails only Jerry Rice and Tony Gonzalez in career receptions with 1,299, said this week that CenturyLink Field was his favorite opposing stadium in which to play. He’s played almost a full season of games there, catching 74 passes for 823 yards and four TDs in 13 previous games at the Clink. He needs 14 yards to get 2,000 in his career against Seattle.

THE X-FACTOR

Will the Seahawks try to rest anyone?

Coach Pete Carroll insisted this week the Seahawks would approach the game the same as they would any other, even with a playoff bid sewn up. But he also allowed that how the game goes could dictate decisions on player usage as the day wears on. It’s understandable Seattle fans are somewhat nervous about this one given that Arizona has won here the last three seasons. But this isn’t Bruce Arians’ Cardinals. Consider a stat this week from Football Perspective that Arizona could become just the fifth team since 1970 to finish last in points, yards, first downs, yards per pass and yards per run. Seattle is heavily favored for a reason and Carroll may have some chances to get some key players some rest, though it’s worth noting the reality of a 46-man gameday roster means some regulars have to play most of the way no matter what. Still, this could be a chance for Seahawks fans to get their first look at Brett Hundley at quarterback if all goes according to plan.

WILD CARD PLAYER WHO COULD SURPRISE

RB J.D. McKissic

McKissic has played just eight snaps in four games since coming off of Injured Reserve. But if the Seahawks get the lead and decide to rest some of the regulars, then McKissic may finally get some ample time on the field. It’ll also be interesting to see if Bo Scarbrough, a former Alabama star acquired two weeks ago, is active for the first time.

KEY STAT

10

That’s Seattle’s turnovers lost for the season and if the Seahawks avoid a turnover Sunday then they will tie an NFL record for fewest turnovers lost in a season. The Seahawks have lost just one turnover in the last five games, Russell Wilson’s ill-fated throw at the end of the first half against Minnesota. Seattle hasn’t had more than one turnover than the second game of the season, at Chicago. Seattle had half of its 10 in the first two games (with one of the interceptions a desperation heave at the end of the loss at Denver).

THE FINAL WORD

Seahawks 23, Arizona 6.

This game doesn’t figure to be a work of art with Seattle having a playoff bid clinched and Arizona ending one of the worst seasons in its history. And the Seahawks could do some selective resting of players. But also expect Carroll to do what it takes to win the game.