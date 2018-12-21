Seattle's defense will have a big challenge in slowing down Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 45 touchdown passe --- 11 more than anyone else in the league.

The Seahawks host Kansas City Sunday night at 5:20 p.m. at CenturyLink Field. Here is our weekly preview:

THE SETUP

Entering the weekend, this is a game with huge playoff implications for each team — the Seahawks still trying to secure a Wild Card berth and the Chiefs still able to finish anywhere from first to fifth in the AFC bracket. Each will have a better idea of exactly where they stand by the time kickoff rolls around Sunday night — this is the final game of the NFL weekend with playoff implications. For Seattle, the simplest way to view it is if either or both of Washington and Minnesota lose, then all the Seahawks need to do is beat the Chiefs and get a playoff spot. Seattle, though, can still wrap up a spot with a win next week against Arizona even if it loses to the Chiefs. For what it’s worth, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll insisted this week that he won’t let the playoff implications affect how the game is coached — he said Friday that the only goal this weekend is to beat Kansas City.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Seattle secondary against Kansas City passing game

The Seahawks come into the game with a beatup back end — free safety Tedric Thompson is out with a chest injury and strong safety Bradley McDougald is questionable to play after missing practice all week to have his knee treated in the Bay Area. Without Thompson, Seattle will likely give second-year player Delano Hill his first career start, hoping to team him with McDougald, who has ample experience at both safety spots in his career (and Seattle could also use the two safeties interchangeably, as well). If McDougald can’t go, then the Seahawks would likely have to play former WSU Cougar standout Shalom Luani, who saw some significant action against the 49ers but has played on defense in just two games this season and has just one career start, that coming last year with the Raiders. That could be daunting against a Kansas City offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, leading the NFL with an astonishing 45 touchdown passes, already tied for the sixth-most in league history.

PLAYER TO WATCH

DE Frank Clark

Clark has a team-high 12 sacks, which is also a career high and the most by any Seahawk since Patrick Kerney led the NFC with 14.5 in 2007. With Seattle’s secondary in some flux there will be more pressure than ever on the Seahawks to get some, well, pressure with their defensive line on Mahomes. Clark sounded confident that can happen when he spoke to reporters on Friday. “They’ve got a pretty good offensive line, if you look at the numbers,’’ he said. “We’ve got a pretty good defensive line, if you look at the numbers. I feel like our defensive line is better than their offensive line at the end of the day.’’ Now to go prove it.

THE X-FACTOR

The weather

It’s supposed to rain again on Sunday (with a high of 49 and light winds). While for years that kind of weather has been thought to help Seattle teams, a growing perception in recent seasons is that it doesn’t seem to help the Seahawks much, and especially Russell Wilson, who has had some of his poorer home games when it’s rained in Seattle — his worst passing game in Seattle of last season came in the rain at home against Washington. It’s undoubtedly — offense always seem impacted by the rain and in the only home game this season that the official box score officially lists has having been played in the rain, the first game against the Rams, Wilson threw for three touchdowns and had a passer rating of 132.5, his third-best of the season. But the loss last week in the dreary conditions in Santa Clara only added to the idea that Wilson isn’t at his best in the rain. If nothing else, maybe this is one time a wet track might help Seattle out by slowing down the dynamic Chiefs’ offense somehow.

WILD CARD PLAYER WHO COULD SURPRISE

Linebacker K.J. Wright

One of the team’s best defensive players of the Carroll era may not necessarily fit the bill as a “wild card player.’’ But the Seahawks have had Wright at weakside lineacker for basically just two-and-a-half games this season — and according to Wright he was nowhere near his old self in any them. Now, after sitting out another five games to finally try to get his knee injury healed, Wright says he feels as good as new. He won’t play the entire game — Wright said he probably played too much, too early when he came back for the Detroit, Chargers and second Rams game before again being shelved. But he says he wants to play throughout the game. Even more than his physical presence on the field what could be his biggest impact is his ability to communicate and help set the defense. The Seahawks have given up an abnormal amount of explosive plays this season (runs of 15 or more yards, passes of 20 or more), especially since a basic tenant of Carroll’s defense is to prevent them – 78, tied for fifth most in the NFL, according to ESPN. More than a few have seemed the result of a young defense with a lot of moving parts not necessarily being in the right places at the right times. Maybe Wright’s return can help cut those down. It’ll be a challenge against a Kansas City offense that has 92 explosives this year — second-most in the NFL.

KEY STAT

409.4

That’s the average amount of yards the Chiefs give up each week, 31st in the NFL (and the points allowed aren’t much better, at 27.1, 28th). Kansas City has offset that a bit with a league-high 46 sacks and a turnover differential of plus-8, tied for eighth in the NFL. But there is no question the Chiefs are vulnerable on defense and that may be the real key to this game. It seems hard to fathom the Chiefs won’t move the ball and score points with some decent regularity — they have scored 26 or more points in every game this season (maybe THAT should be the real key stat). Anyway, figure the Chiefs to hit that total, if not pass it, once again. So the Seahawks are going to have to keep up offensively to have a chance to get this one done.

THE FINAL WORD

Chiefs 31, Seahawks 23

This looms as an especially tough matchup for an increasingly beat-up Seahawks team. Kansas City needs to win to secure its desired postseason seed, and has had three extra days of rest. Seattle, meanwhile, has a number of vital vets nursing injuries, and the key one for this game could be the Seattle secondary playing without Thompson and with it somewhat unclear if McDougald will return, meaning a chance of two new safeties. Suffice to say that going with a revamped look at safety — even if McDougald returns — is going to be problematic against the second-rated passing offense in the NFL.