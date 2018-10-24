The Seahawks may be the healthiest they have been all season, Carroll said Wednesday.

The Seahawks got back to work in earnest Wednesday following their bye week, beginning the heavy preparation for Sunday’s game at Detroit.

Before the team took the field, coach Pete Carroll took to the podium for his weekly news conference.

Here are the highlights of what he said:

SEAHAWKS ARE AS HEALTHY AS THEY HAVE BEEN ALL SEASON

The Seahawks had a small injury report Wednesday with only defensive tackle Jarran Reed sitting out, listed as due to an illness.

Every other player practiced on at least a limited basis and appears to have a chance to play Sunday.

That includes linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson, who each returned this week after missing the first six games of the season. Rookie end Rasheem Green was also back after missing three games with an ankle injury, and defensive end Dion Jordan also was back on a limited basis after missing the Oakland game with a knee injury. Others listed as limited were Rashaad Penny (finger), tight end Nick Vannett (back), OL D.J. Fluker (knee) and CB Neiko Thorpe (illness).

“Yeah, it does feel like that” being as healthy as all season, Carroll said. “Getting K.J. to come back and Ed Dickson is practicing, too. Rasheem (Green) coming back out for us, a number of guys also just feeling a little bit better just because of the way that the games have gone the past few weeks. We are in pretty good shape.”

Carroll said of Wright and Dickson playing Sunday that “it looks like they’re ready to go.”

And of Jordan he said: “He’s the best he’s been in a while too, so it’s good to have him. He’s had that knee issue that we’ve always worked with and the break helps him.”

GETTING DICKSON BACK IS LIKE CHRISTMAS DAY

Dickson, an eight-year veteran, was one of the team’s prime free agent signings last March, expected to step in as the starter following the departure of Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson.

Seattle will have to make a roster move to get him on the 53-man roster as he has been on the Non-Football Injury list with a quad injury suffered in offseason training.

Because the team hasn’t really seen him practice much — he didn’t take part in any of training camp — Carroll said it’s still a little early to know exactly what he can do for the Seahawks but he said he’s eager to find out.

“Well, I need to wait and tell you that,” Carroll said. “We haven’t had him very much. We just had him a little bit in the offseason. His background is well versed. He’s done a lot of stuff. In the offense they were in at Carolina, (the Panthers were) very creative with what they did with their tight ends and he was involved with all kinds of stuff. He’s been placed all over the field. He’s been in the backfield, he’s been out of the backfield, so all of that really gives us confidence. There’s stuff that we can do with him that we’re looking forward to, but really he has not practiced with us very much. We’re kind of opening up the Christmas present here. It’s kind of fun to get him going.”

SEAHAWKS STILL AWAITING FURTHER WORD ON MYCHAL KENDRICKS

Carroll said Monday that linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who remains indefinitely suspended due to an insider trading charge, had a meeting this week with the NFL to get some clarity on his situation.

But Carroll said Wednesday he had yet to hear anything.

“No,” he said. “I’m expecting to know more. Sorry I don’t have anything. I was hoping I could get an update today or yesterday and it didn’t happen so we’ll see what happens.”

Kendricks started three games at weakside linebacker in the absence of Wright before being suspended.

The Seahawks then largely played nickel the last two games going with Barkevious Mingo — the starting strongside linebacker — working in a hybrid role alongside middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, with Mingo playing both off the line and as a rusher.

Carroll noted that the team may continue to find ways to use Mingo in that role even with the return of Wright.

“It was really a game plan thing that happened a couple of weeks ago that we involved him more to use him as a rusher and during the course of the time, sprinkling in some of the other calls, he just looked really comfortable and handled it really well and (defensive coordinator) Ken (Norton Jr.) just felt like there was no reason to hold him back from it,” Carroll said of how Mingo was used the last two weeks. “It’s a tremendous boost for him in his career, too, to be able to play behind the line of scrimmage as he grows to do that. It really will help him. I don’t think anybody’s seen him do that very much and (we’re) surprised that it’s come so easy to him, but we’ll continue to work on with it.”

SEAHAWKS EXPECT TO GET A GOOD LOOK AT ‘SNACKS’ SUNDAY

One of the big stories of the day in the NFL Wednesdaywas Detroit’s trade with the Giants for veteran defensive lineman Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who is expected to help beef up a Lions’ run defense that this week ranks 30th in the NFL, allowing 139.3 yards per game.

Carroll said the Seahawks expect Detroit to throw Harrison right into the, well, Lion’s Den Sunday.

“I would think so,” Carroll said. “I was talking to their writers earlier and they said ‘how are you going to deal with him?’ so I said ‘I hope he gets there on Saturday and he drives to Detroit and takes some time getting there because there’s not much you can do with that guy. He’s really a monster in there and the running game, yes, but he also causes problems in the pass game. He came on our radar when he was at the Jets and he was kind of in there where there was a chance (of acquiring him) but he had emerged too far too fast for us. We couldn’t get to him and he wound up going to the Giants. We have a lot of respect for him.”

A FRANCHISE IN LONDON MIGHT BE HARD

Carroll and Seattle players continued to rave about the trip to London and how it was handled and how they were treated there.

But Carroll also said it was imperative that Seattle had its bye following the trip and eight-hour time difference to properly recover, and said he wasn’t sure it’d be realistic to have an NFL team in London, as has been speculated the NFL might consider someday.

As for having the bye following the game, Carroll said: “I totally advocate this way that it’s set up and I think it should be that way. I have nothing but the positive to say about the whole experience and even coming back to the bye, the whole thing, it worked out great. I got no problem with it.”

Carroll added that he gave some input to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell following the trip and noted the benefit of the bye.

As for a fulltime team in London?

“It’s hard for me to imagine how that’s going to work because of the travel,” Carroll said. “It would be so much different. Say you’re playing west coast teams. Do you come over and stay for a couple of weeks? That kind of stuff. It’s just going to be a lot different. How can you weigh that that’s equal? I don’t know how that’s going to work out. It’s difficult. I’m sure they’re trying to figure it out to.”