RENTON — Just as Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s wrist injury has the Seahawks’ receiving corps in flux, the rushing attack is rounding into form.

Kenneth Walker III took part fully in Wednesday’s padded practice — his first time in pads since the end of last season — and said he feels on track to be ready for the start of the regular season Sept. 10 after having missed much of the early part of camp while dealing with a groin injury.

“It’s good to be back on the field,’’ Walker said. “Being out here today was my first time with the pads on, so it was good to get the feel of it before we start the regular season.”

Walker was sidelined following the first day of camp July 26. He returned to doing some on-field work last week and has gradually done a bit more.

Walker noted he was able to take part in walk-throughs.

“I was able to get a lot of work in,’’ he said. “I’ve been working since camp started, so I’ve been able to do a lot of work behind the scenes.”

The Seahawks are still without rookie seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh, who has been out with a knee injury since the mock game Aug. 5. The team still hopes he will return in time for the regular season.

Walker’s return gives the Seahawks a clear top three of Walker, rookie Zach Charbonnet and four-year vet DeeJay Dallas.

Charbonnet missed about a week early in camp with a shoulder injury but rushed for 45 yards on seven carries — including a 29-yarder against Dallas — with another 15 yards receiving on three catches, showing he can make the contribution the team hoped for when it selected him in the second round at 52nd overall.

Dallas seems most logically ticketed for the third-down/two-minute back spot, something he has ample experience with, as well as a complementary and backup role with Walker and Charbonnet appearing locked as the top two in the rotation (and Charbonnet also showing he can help in the third-down role if needed).

Walker said that while he hasn’t done much on-field work in camp, the snaps he has gotten have proved to him that he could make a second-year leap in production.

“Yeah, I’m comfortable with everything now,’’ he said. “I feel good. It’s a big difference between year one and year two. I know they said that a lot, but I didn’t believe it. I’m real comfortable now. I don’t have to think as much and it’s coming easier to me now.”

The Seahawks like the sound of that considering Walker rushed for 1,050 yards last season and finished second in the voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

That led some to question why the team used one of its second-round picks on Charbonnet.

The Seahawks are hoping for the ability to use have a consistently productive group to call on each week knowing that the rigors of a 17-game season invariably mean injuries are likely to be a factor and with the importance of the rushing attack in the team’s overall offensive philosophy.

When McIntosh went down in the mock game shortly after Walker and Charbonnet were sidelined, Carroll noted that’s why the Seahawks like to have as many quality running backs on hand as they can.

Now that the group is as close to full strength as it’s been since the start of camp the task will be to try to keep it that way.

