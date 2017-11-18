Former Seahawk, UW and Skyline High receiver Kasen Williams is staying in Cleveland for now, signing on Saturday with the Browns' practice squad.

Former Skyline High, University of Washington and Seahawks receiver Kasen Williams signed with the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, meaning that for now there will be no return to Seattle.

Williams was waived by the Browns on Thursday, which meant any team could then claim him in inverse order of record (meaning, worst goes first, etc.) and put him on its 53-man roster.

None did, and Williams then became a free agent, able to sign with any team’s 53-man roster or practice squad.

It’s unclear if Seattle showed any interest. But for now Williams is staying in Cleveland. Players can be signed off another team’s practice squad only to the 53-man roster, so the Seahawks would not have a chance to bring Williams back to their practice squad unless Williams is released by the Browns.

So that means for now Williams is staying in the midwest.

Williams was waived by Seattle after leading led the Seahawks in the preseason with nine receptions for 208 yards.

Williams was then claimed by the Browns and had nine catches for 84 yards in seven games. Williams was waived so the Browns could make room on the roster for receiver Corey Coleman, who is returning off of Injured Reserve.