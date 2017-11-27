Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed on his radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle Monday morning that safety Kam Chancellor is out for the season.

The Seattle Seahawks will have to play the rest of the season without strong safety Kam Chancellor, coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle Monday morning, confirming rumors that had circled for the last week or so.

“He’s not going to make it back this year,” Carroll said of Chancellor.

Chancellor suffered a stinger in a win at Arizona on Nov. 9 and has not played since. He has remained on the team’s active roster but Carroll had hinted on Friday that a move of some sort would be coming soon and it seems likely that Chancellor will soon go on Injured Reserve.

Carroll, though, also said it remains unclear if Chancellor will be able to play beyond this season.

Asked about Chancellor’s future, Carroll said “beyond that, it’s up to him.”

Carroll also said that defensive end Cliff Avril will have surgery on Tuesday to repair a disc. Avril is on Injured Reserve after also suffering a stinger in a game against Indianapolis on Oct. 1. While it was expected that Avril was likely out for the year he would have been eligible to return later in the year. But having surgery means Avril will be done and Carroll said that Avril will also have to figure out if he wants to continue to play.

Asked if Avril can play again Carroll said “at this point that’s up to Cliff. He’s got to figure that out.”

The confirmation that Chancellor is out for the year means it is also now assured Seattle will play the rest of the year without both Chancellor and Richard Sherman in the secondary, as well as Avril — all three players who have made Pro Bowls in the last two seasons.

Chancellor signed a three-year contract extension before the season worth up to $36 million total with $25 million guaranteed that officially starts in 2018 (though the way it was written it also essentially ripped up his 2017 deal).

But while it was advertised as $25 million guaranteed, only $13 million was guaranteed at signing with the rest becoming fully guaranteed in later seasons.

There could be significant salary cap implications if Chancellor — who will turn 30 next April 3 — were unable to continue playing.

His contract includes cap hits of $9.8 million, $13 million and $14.5 million the next three years but with dead cap numbers of $7.5 million, $5 million and $2.5 million.

Avril, who turns 32 in April, has one year remaining on a four-year, $28.5 million contract he signed in 2014. It includes a cap hit of $8 million but a dead cap number of just $500,000.