Veteran linebacker K.J. Wright is listed as doubtful with a knee injury for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. Running back Chris Carson, right guard D.J. Fluker and safety Bradley McDougald are all expected to play.

The Seahawks will have to deal with a pair of opponents on Thursday night.

One is the 4-4-1 Green Bay Packers.

The other is themselves.

“It’s a physical challenge for the guys,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Friday, when asked about the physical toll that a Thursday night game (and the limited recovery window that comes with it) provides. “Emotionally, our guys handled it great — better than maybe we have in other years.

“The whole conversation has been about the game and that kind of stuff. It hasn’t been about the fact that there’s a physical challenge to it. Our guys are not tuned into that end of it. But it is taxing.”

But, despite the rigorous three-day turnaround, the Seahawks appear to be less physically taxed than in recent weeks. Carroll confirmed that running back Chris Carson (hip) and right guard D.J. Fluker (calf) — both of whom missed last weekend’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams — are ready for a full return.

“Both those guys are really hungry to play again,” Carroll said. “They were close enough that they might have been able to play last week, but they probably would not have been able to finish. I think that all of our work and collaboration to figure this out worked out well in that both guys are rearing to get out there and should be able to put up a good showing.”

The same likely can’t be said for linebacker K.J. Wright, whose nagging knee injury forced him to miss the end of the Rams game last weekend and is listed as doubtful for Thursday night.

Still, despite the fact that Wright did not participate in Wenesday’s practice, Carroll isn’t prepared to rule the veteran out.

“Well, let’s see what happens tomorrow. We’ll talk about it after that,” Carroll said. “We’re going to go up to game time and see how it works out. He’s a gallant competitor and we’ll see what it means. But right now we’ve got him as doubtful.”

Four other Seahawks were listed as questionable on Wednesday: safety Delano Hill (quadriceps), safety Maurice Alexander (elbow), cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin) and defensive end Dion Jordan (knee).

The most worrisome member of that group may be Jordan, who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career but logged 11 tackles in his last three games.

Carroll said that the 6-foot-6, 284-pound defensive end’s inclusion is more a precaution than anything else.

“(It’s) just wear and tear from last week’s game,” Carroll said. “He played really hard and really well last week. We just want to make sure and take care of him. There’s a lot of games left. We’ve got to make some good decisions to make sure that we’re handling him well and taking care of his knee.”

Speaking of knee injuries, standout safety Bradley McDougald has been limited with a knee injury of his own, though it didn’t keep him out of the loss in Los Angeles.

According to McDougald, and now Carroll, that problem is in the past.

“It’s a really big deal,” Carroll said of McDougald’s physical improvement. “Delano (Hill) has been banged up a little bit from the (last) game. (McDougald’s rehab) really made a difference, and Bradley feels great.

“What we did a week ago in working him, his rehab, really took and he made a big jump. He’s feeling really positive about that. So he’s been a very special player for us this year, and he’s been a little hampered the last couple weeks. So it’s great to have him back. I think he’s full go, and we’re counting on that.”

It doesn’t seem likely they’ll be counting on Wright, who has accounted for 14 tackles in just three games this season.

If Wright’s knee injury keeps him out, it’s possible Carroll and Co. will lean on veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo in a more prominent role.

“He’s done a lot for us,” Carroll said of Mingo. “He’s done a really good job of spreading his availability across the board. He’s a great team player, a leading producer in special teams and in all aspects of it.

“He’s been a rusher. He’s been an outside guy playing SAM linebacker. He played the WILL linebacker spot for us in nickel. He’s done some specialty things in rushes as well. He’s always available. He’s a marvelous competitor.”

How will Penny fit in against the Pack?

Rookie running back Rashaad Penny finally flashed the potential that made him a first-round pick last weekend, rushing for 108 yards, nine yards per carry and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams.

But with Carson feeling “full speed, ready to go,” according to Carroll, what will Penny’s contributions against the Packers actually look like?

“Well we’ll have to see when we get to the game,” Carroll said with a wry smile. “He certainly did a great job last week. It was great to see him bust out like that. It’s good for any young guy to have that ball game for the confidence and all of that. He’s going to play. He’ll be in the game.”

Still, with a roster touting three running backs — Carson, Penny and Mike Davis — who have notched a 100-yard rushing game this season, there are only so many carries to go around.

The Aaron Rodgers Appreciation Hour

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown 17 touchdown passes with just one interception this season, all while playing on an injured knee.

So yeah, that Rodgers guy’s pretty good.

Carroll’s not afraid to confirm it.

“There’s a lot to his game,” Carroll said. “His instincts are extraordinary, and he uses those and they show up in so many different ways. His ability to move in and around the pocket and find more space and create more time is as good as you get. It’s not that he moves to run. He moves to find space and then the whole field becomes available to him.

“He has an extraordinary motion and release on the football with great arm strength. It allows him to use the entire field, so when you add those two elements together he does find the space, creates another opportunity, then has the ability to throw the ball whether he’s moving left or right, across the field. It doesn’t matter. He just has extraordinary ability.”

Carroll is 3-3 against the Packers during his current stint in Seattle. If there’s any good news there, it’s that his defenses have managed to sack Rodgers 19 times in those six games.

So is there a secret to containing and corralling one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the NFL?

“I don’t know. Whatever happened before doesn’t matter,” Carroll said with a shrug. “What we do now counts. We’ll see if we can get close to him. He’s pretty darn good at avoiding it, so we’ll try to make it hard on him. That’s the whole idea. But he’s certainly made it hard on us.”

All Seahawks participated fully in practice today other than Wright, who was DNP, and Thorpe and Hill, who were limited. So the other 50 all look good to go: pic.twitter.com/FCvgvI52F4 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 14, 2018