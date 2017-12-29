Seattle cornerback Justin Coleman happy he escaped a fine for his leap into the Salvation Army kettle last Sunday.

Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman heard from all kinds of family and friends this week after his drop-in-the-bucket heard round the NFL — his pick-six against Dallas and subsequent celebratory leap into the Salvation Army kettle outside the end zone.

“Some of my friends were telling me ‘you’re a fool, crazy, silly,’’’ Coleman said Friday. “But that’s just my personality. I just wanted to get my teammates energized and excited. So that was just something a little extra.’’

Who Coleman didn’t hear from is the NFL.

Considering what the league often finds as offense worthy of a fine, it seemed maybe a given that Coleman would lose a little money for the act considering he got a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct — a first offense can merit a fine of $12,154.

But fines were revealed on Friday and Coleman’s name was not on the list, which had Coleman — who admitted he spent the week wondering if he would get docked some cash —- smiling in front of his locker.

“I’m just happy I didn’t get fined,’’ said Coleman.

And ultimately, Coleman got the same treatment as did Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott, who memorably also jumped in the bucket in 2016 — Elliott was also penalized but not fined.

Coleman said after the game he had decided in pre-game warmups he would jump in the kettle if he scored, even testing it out a little to make sure what he would be, well, getting into.

But if the play has gotten him a little extra attention nationally this week, Coleman said it was all in a day’s work.

He now has two pick sixes this season to lead the Seahawks and keying a season in which he was possibly going to be released by the Patriots before being traded to Seattle following the final preseason game for a seventh-round pick to now being a key member of the Seattle secondary.

Coleman has started five games in emerging as the team’s primary nickelback and has played 603 snaps, second-most of any cornerback on the team after the 802 of rookie Shaq Griffin.

“It didn’t surprise me at all, really,’’ he said. “I just felt like as long as I just trusted the process and continued to grind I was going to be able to help whatever team I ended up on. So it just happened to be the Seahawks.’’

Coleman will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season and Seattle seems certain to tender him and attempt to keep him especially with the team likely to release Jeremy Lane, who entered the year as the starting nickel.

That’d mean Coleman wouldn’t have a chance at a repeat performance anytime soon as the Cowboys are set to come to Seattle in 2018.