It’s no secret that Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is one of the fastest players in the NFL.

But is he really one of the fastest athletes in the country?

Metcalf is reportedly going to put that question to the test this weekend.

According to a report Monday from NBC Sports, Metcalf is entered in the 100-meter dash at Sunday’s USATF (USA Track & Field) Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California.

NBC would know since it is televising the event live at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The meet is scheduled to be shown on KING-TV Sunday from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday.

Metcalf appeared to confirm his participation in the meet with a cryptic tweet Monday that showed him dropping a pair of cleats on a track and the date of May 9.

NBC Sports reported that it is unclear if Metcalf is legitimately attempting to qualify for the Summer Olympics, stating that “Metcalf’s reported NFL agent has not responded to messages seeking an answer over the last week.’’

NBC noted that Metcalf clocked a top speed of 22.64 miles per hour when he memorably tracked down former UW and Bellevue High star Budda Baker following an interception in a game at Arizona last October.

Metcalf also had the fifth-highest time in the 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL combine, clocked in 4.33 seconds (a time that was third among all receivers).

But as the NBC story noted, Metcalf did not compete in track in college at Ole Miss and was a hurdler in high school and not a primarily a sprinter, though he did take part on 400 and 800 relay teams that set school records.

Individually, Metcalf set schools records at Oxford High with a 14.64-second clocking in the 110 high hurdles and a triple jump of 46 feet, five inches, and was the runner-up at the state meet in each event.

But as NBC Sports noted, if Metcalf wants to qualify for the trials in the 100 he would likely have to break 10.2 seconds, with, as NBC noted, a legal tail wind of no more than two meters per second.

NBC stated a 10.05 automatically qualifies for Trials, a time that 15 United States runners currently have achieved. The NBC story stated the field would likely be filled out to get to 32 entries overall and that in 2016, a 10.16 earned a place at the trials.

More importantly for the Seahawks, Metcalf is one of three Seattle receivers who have timed 4.4 or better in the 40. Tyler Lockett had a 4.4 time in the 40 at the NFL combine while D’Wayne Eskridge — drafted in the second round on Friday — had a clocking of 4.38 at his Pro Day at Western Michigan earlier this year.