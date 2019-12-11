RENTON — Maybe it makes sense given the uneven path Josh Gordon has traveled in his NFL career that he arrived in Seattle trying to stick to a three-word mantra he’s carried around for a while now —- “keep it simple.’’

And when it comes to football, what that meant is that Gordon has set no specific goals for things like catches or snaps as his Seahawks career has unfolded.

Whatever happens, he said, will happen.

“I haven’t had any expectations as far as snap counts, reps, stuff like that,’’ he said. “I just know when I’m called upon kind of make sure I know what I’m doing out there.’’

So, you won’t hear a hint of discontent from Gordon in what so far have been largely underwhelming results in his four games with the Seahawks relative both to what he has accomplished in the past and the excitement that greeted his arrival.

Gordon has six catches for 81 yards and no touchdowns, numbers that wouldn’t match his per-game averages in 2014 when he had 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games with the Browns, a year that ended with him named to the All-Pro team.

It also pales a bit to what he’d done in his six games this year with the Patriots before he was waived, for whom he had 20 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown, with a high of six catches for 83 yards with the Dolphins.

It hasn’t been for lack of playing time.

Gordon saw his most snaps as a Seahawk Sunday night against the Rams in Los Angeles with 37, good for 55 percent. He’d played 37, 20 and 27 in the three games prior to that, 33 to 37 percent in each game.

Gordon had five targets against the Rams but they were good for just two receptions — an 11-yarder on the third play of the game and a 23-yarder on the last series of the game. The latter converted a fourth-and-18 and meant that five of Gordon’s six catches this year have picked up third or fourth downs.

But coach Pete Carroll said Gordon could have had a bigger day.

Only, he said the fault wasn’t really Gordon’s.

“Josh has had huge games in the past,’’ Carroll said. “He just hasn’t gotten the ball enough yet to show that for us. But he’s done really well. Josh has been a really good guy around here in practicing and working hard and studying.

“There was a few calls in that game that he had shots but the ball didn’t get to him. And he was there and ran the right route and we were open and (the ball) just didn’t get there because of other issues. But we are counting on him and he could have a big game at any time.’’

It’s not really fair to say Seattle’s offense is slumping — Seattle remains fifth in the NFL in total offense (383.9 per game), sixth in points per game (26.2) and in the top 11 in both rushing (third, 140.8) and passing (11th, 243.2).

But the Seahawks could use a third receiver to really step forward and complement Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf and the snaps Gordon got Sunday compared to Malik Turner (15), David Moore (14) and Jaron Brown (nine) indicate the team is giving him every chance to take that spot over as the season hits its home stretch.

Told about Carroll’s comment that a few more balls could have gone his way against the Rams, Gordon expressed no frustration, saying only “I think you just have to wait for your number to get called and be there whenever you are needed to step in, know what to do and make sure that you are on point and kind of hit it seamlessly.’’

Gordon has mostly been thrown the ball on slant routes in man coverage situations. But he said he’s had issues adapting to Seattle’s scheme and feels comfortable playing at any spot.

He also says he’s healthy. Gordon was waived as injured by the Patriots dealing with both knee and ankle issues. But he says those are not hampering him now. He also said he largely avoided the flu bug that has swept through the locker room the past two weeks, this week felling defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

“I feel pretty good,’’ he said.

He also said he’s fallen in love with Seattle, enjoying taking his French bulldog Franklin on walks around town.

“It’s just the culture,’’ said Gordon, who will turn 29 in August. “It’s just different, something that I think has felt more like a fit, I guess, to me…. It’s hard to explain. It’s hard to explain why I like it here.’’

He likes it enough that a player who year ago this month announced he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health after he had also been suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy (the sixth time he has been suspended in his career and which meant he missed New England’s run to another Super Bowl title) was happy on Wednesday to look forward to and talk about a possible long-term future with the Seahawks.

Seattle picked up the remainder of his one-year contract with Seattle and will pay him $1.072 million for the rest of the season, with Gordon then becoming an unrestricted free agent.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,’’ Gordon said when asked if he’d like to be back with the Seahawks next year. “I mean, that’s my hope, thinking optimistically. I think that’s anybody’s goal, any player’s goal, to try to find a place you can call home in all aspects.’’