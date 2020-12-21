Josh Gordon is officially again a Seahawk.

The seventh-year veteran receiver was removed from the NFL commissioner’s exempt list Monday and added to the Seahawks’ 53-player roster, with coach Pete Carroll saying the expectation is that he will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’re planning the week like he has a chance to contribute,” Carroll said Monday when he spoke to reporters via Zoom.

The Seahawks waived receiver Penny Hart to make room for Gordon.

Gordon might not be the Seahawks’ only addition this week.

Carroll said veteran tight end Greg Olsen “is returning this week” after having practiced last week but then not activated. Carroll said assuming Olsen makes it through the practice week that “he’ll be back in, ready to go.” Olsen suffered a plantar fascia foot injury Nov. 19.

Cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (knee) and Tre Flowers (hamstring) might also make it back. Dunbar has practiced the past two weeks, and Flowers is eligible to come off injured reserve and return to practice.

All could be key players for Seattle as it enters the final two weeks of the regular season. The Seahawks would win the NFC West with a victory against the Rams and could make a run at the No. 1 seed in the conference. Seattle clinched a playoff spot Sunday for the eighth time since 2012.

Gordon has not played since last Dec 15. He was suspended the next day for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse. His suspension was conditionally lifted this month, and he has been able to work out and attend meetings the past two weeks.

Now he can practice, with Carroll saying he thinks Gordon might be able to pick up where he left off.

“Our guys practice at a really high clip, and I’m anxious to see how he fits in,” Carroll said. “He’s a really impressive athlete, big kid and moves so well and so gracefully. I’m anxious to see how he looks quickness-wise with everybody else. Last year he jumped in, and it was immediately obvious that he could compete. I’ll be surprised if he’s not like that, because his workouts have looked so good. But we’ll see what happens.”

Gordon emerged as Seattle’s third receiver last year after being claimed off waivers from the Patriots in November. He had seven receptions for 139 yards before being indefinitely suspended.

Seattle signed Gordon in August as the preseason was ending, and he has not counted against the team’s roster while suspended.

Gordon will have effectively served a 16-game suspension for his eighth league or team suspension.

He could step back into the third-receiver role, which has been held by David Moore, who has played 46% of the offensive snaps this year. That’s third after the 92% for DK Metcalf and 88% for Tyler Lockett. Rookie Freddie Swain has played 33% of the snaps. Hart, who had played 60 snaps overall, has been the only other receiver this season on the active roster.

Moore has a career-high 33 receptions this season but just 367 yards, an average of 11.1 yards per catch that is far down from his 17.1 and 17.7 of the previous two seasons. Seattle will look to Gordon to become another playmaker in an offense that has not been as explosive in the second half of the season. Gordon had a 58-yard catch last year against Carolina in his final game before being suspended.

Olsen had 23 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown in 10 games before being injured.

Dallas has sprain, could return

It looked bad when rookie running back DeeJay Dallas was carted off the field during the second quarter of the 20-15 victory Sunday at Washington.

But Carroll confirmed Monday that Dallas suffered only a sprained ankle.

Carroll said it was the same type of sprain suffered last year by L.J. Collier but not as severe.

Carroll said Dallas could be back this season, adding, “Our guys are really hopeful that it’s a few weeks.”

Going on IR would mean Dallas would have to miss at least three games — that’s all Seattle is guaranteed to play at the moment — but could return after that.

Carroll noted that Alex Collins remains on the practice squad, and Seattle could switch out Dallas for Collins. The team already has used its two practice-squad elevations on Collins, so the only way he can play is to be added to the 53-player roster.