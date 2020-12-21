Josh Gordon is officially again a Seahawk.

The seventh-year veteran receiver was removed from the commissioner’s exempt list Monday and added to the team’s active 53-player roster with coach Pete Carroll saying the expectation is that he will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’re planning the week like he has a chance to contribute,’’ Carroll said Monday afternoon when he spoke to reporters via Zoom.

The team waived receiver Penny Hart to make room for Gordon.

The addition of Gordon may not be the only one for the Seahawks this week.

Carroll said veteran tight end Greg Olsen “is returning this week’’ after having practiced last week but then not activated. Carroll said assuming Olsen makes it through the practice week that “he’ll be back in, ready to go.’’ Olsen suffered a plantar fascia injury on Nov. 19 against Arizona and was then placed on injured reserve.

Cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Tre Flowers may also make it back this week. Dunbar has practiced the last two weeks while Flowers is now eligible to come off IR and return to practice, as well.

All could be key players for Seattle as it heads into the final two weeks of the regular season with a chance to win the NFC West Sunday with a victory against the Rams and maybe still make a run at the number one seed in the conference, and then also head into the playoffs. Seattle clinched a spot in the postseason on Sunday for the eighth time since 2012.

Gordon has not played since last Dec 15 at Carolina. He was suspended the next day for violating the league’s policies on both performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse. His suspension was conditionally lifted earlier this month and he has been able to work out and attend meetings the last two weeks.

Now he can practice, with Carroll saying he thinks Gordon may be able to pick up where he left off.

“Our guys practice at a really high clip and I’m anxious to see how he fits in,’’ Carroll said. “He’s a really impressive athlete, big kid and moves so well and so gracefully. I’m anxious to see how he looks quickness wise with everybody else. Last year he jumped and it was immediately obvious that he could compete. I’ll be surprised if he’s not like that because his workouts have looked so good. But we’ll see what happens.’’

Gordon emerged as Seattle’s third receiver last year after being claimed off waivers from the Patriots in November and had seven receptions for 139 yards before being indefinitely suspended.

Seattle signed Gordon in August as the preseason was ending and he has not counted against the team’s roster while still suspended.

Gordon will have effectively served a 16-game suspension for what was his eighth suspension by the league or a team.

He could step back into the third receiver role this year, which has been held by David Moore, who has played 46% of the offensive snaps this year after the 92% of DK Metcalf and 88% of Tyler Lockett. Rookie Freddie Swain has played 33% of the snaps while Hart, who had played 60 snaps overall, has been the only other receiver this season on the active roster.

Moore has a career-high 33 receptions this season but just 367 yards, an average of 11.1 yards per catch that is far down from the 17.1 and 17.7 of the previous two seasons, and Seattle will look to Gordon to try to become another playmaker in an offense that has not been as explosive in the second half of the season. Gordon had a 58-yard catch last year against Carolina in his final game before being suspended.

Olsen had 23 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown in 10 games before being injured.

Dallas has sprain, could return

It looked bad when rookie running back DeeJay Dallas was carted off the field during the second quarter of Sunday’s 20-15 win at Washington.

But Carroll confirmed on Monday that Dallas suffered only a sprained ankle and nothing more serious.

Carroll said it was essentially the same type of sprain suffered last year by LJ. Collier but not as severe.

Carroll said Dallas could be back this season saying “our guys are really hopeful that it’s a few weeks.’’

Going on IR would mean Dallas would have to miss at least three games — that’s all Seattle is guaranteed to play at the moment —- but could then return after that if the Seahawks have moved on.

Carroll noted that Alex Collins remains on the practice squad and Seattle could switch out Dallas for Collins if needed. The team has already used its two practice squad on Collins so the only way he can play now is to be added to the 53.

“Alex Collins has done a really good job on practice squad for us and he’s ready to go whenever we need him,’’ Carroll said.