The Seahawks appear to be turning to other free agent options with reports that Jordy Nelson appears set to sign with the Raiders.

The Seahawks had reportedly been set to get a visit from former Packer Jordy Nelson as they attempt to replenish their receiving corps in the wake of the departure of Paul Richardson.

But with reports Thursday morning that Nelson is likely to sign with the Raiders, the Seahawks appear to be turning to Arizona’s Jaron Brown — Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported both moves and said it is likely the Seahawks are bringing in Brown for a visit because they don’t anticipate Nelson being available.

The 6-2, 205-pound Brown played the last five seasons with the Cardinals and had his most productive season last year with 31 receptions for 477 yards and a 15.4 yards per reception average (though he also had a career-low catch rate of 44.9 percent).

Brown has caught two of his nine career touchdowns against the Seahawks, including a 25-yarder in the season finale last year that helped key Arizona’s 26-24 win over Seattle at CenturyLink Field.

A report out of Cleveland, meanwhile, stated that the Seahawks could be interested in a reunion with Terrelle Pryor as a receiver. Pryor played last year with Washington but is being courted by the Browns — where he had a breakout season in 2016 — as well as the Seahawks and Rams, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Pryor, a former quarterback at Ohio State and with the Raiders, was acquired by Seattle in 2014 and competed for the backup quarterback spot before being released before the regular season.

He then made a conversion to receiver and had 77 receptions for 1,007 yards in 2016 for the Browns before signing with Washington. Things didn’t go as well there as Pryor had just 20 catches for 240 yards and is again a free agent.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said prior to the Seattle-Washington game last year that he was always intrigued by the idea of using the 6-6, 240-pounder as a receiver when the Seahawks had him in 2014.

“It came up in my mind,” Carroll said. “Yeah, yeah. We did talk about it. He was wanting to be a quarterback pretty bad. He was really committed to it, which I don’t blame him one bit at that point. We have seen him catch the ball and run some routes and all that and he looked like he had the chance to be really something special.”