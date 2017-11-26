Jimmy Graham's two-yard touchdown reception against the 49ers notched him a pair of Seahawks records.

Remember in week two when social media was populated with “TRADE JIMMY GRAHAM” posts? My, how things have changed.

Graham scored his eight touchdown of the season on Sunday vs. the 49ers, setting a Seahawks record for single-season touchdowns by a tight end. And he made it look easy. Graham used his size advantage to box out his defender, as Russell Wilson found him on a two-yard slant in the end zone.

It was also Graham’s 16th touchdown reception as a Seahawk, making him the career team leader in tight end TD receptions. Jerramy Stevens formerly had the team record with 15 scores in his five seasons with Seattle.

Graham is now tied for second in the NFL in touchdown receptions, trailing only Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins. Though, he has a ways to go to catch his career best mark of 16 touchdowns with New Orleans in 2013.