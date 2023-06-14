RENTON — Like the rest of the Seahawks’ 32-man rookie class, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba got more acquainted with Northwest culture this week when coach Pete Carroll arranged surprise canoe rides with members of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe on Lake Washington behind the team’s practice facility.

Smith-Njigba had never set foot in a canoe.

“I’m a southerner,” said Smith-Njigba, who grew up in Rockwall, Texas, outside of Dallas before attending Ohio State. “A little country boy.”

But as the team’s offseason program drew to a close this week — the team’s final OTA (offseason team activity) was Wednesday — Smith-Njigba was beginning to find his comfort zone in Seattle.

Smith-Njigba played just three games — and 60 snaps — in 2022 at Ohio State due to a hamstring injury.

Still, the talent he displayed in 2021 — when he put up better numbers than two Ohio State receiver teammates who were drafted in the first round the next year, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave — was so undeniable that the Seahawks were more than happy to make him the first receiver drafted in April, at 20th overall.

It was a pick for the present and future.

For this season, the Seahawks plan to use Smith-Njigba regularly in three-receiver sets with veterans DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, also at times being able to spell one of those two.

The arrival of Smith-Njigba — who at 21 is the team’s youngest player — also should give the Seahawks some roster flexibility down the road. Lockett turns 31 in September, and his contract has escalated salary-cap hits in 2024 and 2025.

All of that is why the Seahawks were content to let Smith-Njigba ease his way into things during the offseason program, to assure no setbacks in his recovery from the hamstring injury.

For the first few weeks, Smith-Njigba largely sat out full-speed sessions and was limited to drill and individual work.

But the past week or so, Smith-Njigba was let loose.

And gave every indication that he might quickly validate Seattle’s belief in him.

During one OTA, Smith-Njigba caught two touchdowns from Geno Smith, one after getting open deep on a wheel route out of the slot — where he figures to see his most time as a rookie — behind fellow first-round pick Devon Witherspoon.

In fairness to Witherspoon, such sessions favor receivers — with no pads, no contact and defensive players not allowed to make plays on the ball that might create contact.

Still, the ease with which Smith-Njigba ran the route and made the catch highlighted everything that compelled the team to draft him.

Following the final minicamp practice last week, Carroll said Smith-Njigba looks like “just what we were looking for.”

Lockett was among the veterans heaping praise on Smith-Njigba.

“I think he’s going to be phenomenal, man,” Lockett said. “It’s always hard just being able to get adjusted when you first come in. But the way he runs routes, the way he’s understanding the way that [receivers coach] Sanjay [Lal] coaches, the sky’s going to be the limit. I think he’s going to be really good at all the things that the Seahawks — that we — want him to be able to do.”

Seeing Smith-Njigba run all out with no issues also allowed a sigh of relief, and the conclusion that the Seahawks handled him correctly in limiting his work early.

“I think we did it the right way,” Smith-Njigba said Tuesday. “I appreciate the training staff and the coaching staff for doing that. It’s been a long time since I’ve really been out there since when I started OTAs, so I feel like we did it the right way, and I appreciate them just slowly building me up, and I feel like we are all ready to go and checked a lot of boxes.”

Not that it was easy standing on the sideline. As much as fans might have wanted to see and hear about some highlights from only the third receiver Seattle has drafted in the first round — the others being Joey Galloway at eighth overall in 1995 and Koren Robinson ninth in 2001 — Smith-Njigba also wanted to provide them.

Advertising

“It’s tough,” he said of that time. “But I was just having fun just being out there with the guys and playing football again, so it was fun. I wanted to do more, but I know my time was going to come, and it did. And I got to compete against some guys and got to do full practices at full speed. So it’s been great.”

Once OTAs end this week Smith-Njigba said he’ll go back home to Texas. But he added that he plans to come back to Seattle earlier than the July 25 date to report to training camp and continue to get acclimated.

“It’s been awesome connecting with the guys, finally being in the building and not dealing with all the draft stuff and just being on my team and just moving forward with those guys and getting to know these guys better,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s what I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.”