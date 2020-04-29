Anyone waiting for something to happen with the Seahawks and Jadeveon Clowney has been sorely disappointed the last few days/weeks/months as the standout defensive end remains unsigned by Seattle — or anyone else.

And in what could be taken as a sign that Clowney’s days in Seattle may be over — or at least, that a re-signing with Seattle isn’t imminent — Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed tweeted Wednesday morning that he is taking back the number 90 that he wore with Seattle from 2016-18 before selling it to Clowney last season and wearing 91, instead.

“To clarify all questions yes I am back in number 90,” Reed tweeted.

Clowney had joked that it “wasn’t cheap” to get back the number 90 jersey that he had also worn during his time with Houston.

Reed also wore number 90 during his years at Alabama (Clowney wore 7 during his time at South Carolina, a number a defensive lineman cannot wear in the NFL), and having re-signed with Seattle last month to a two-year deal obviously wanted to go back to the number with which he is most associated.

For what it’s worth, the number change is not yet reflected on the Seahawks online roster, which still lists him as 91.

And does it mean that Clowney is definitively not coming back?

That may be reading a little bit much into it — as long as Clowney remains unsigned by anyone there’s probably a chance he can return. And Reed may well just be protecting an investment.

But if nothing else, Reed’s tweet seems to indicate Clowney isn’t coming back to Seattle anytime soon (or at least that Reed isn’t aware of it) and that when or if he does, he’s going to either have to pay up or get a new number.

As for where things stand with Clowney, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network tweeted Wednesday that nothing appears to be going on.

Asked where he thinks Clowney will eventually end up, Garafolo said Seattle but that “unfortunately, nothing right now indicates that’ll be the answer to your first question.”