Entering his third season with the Seahawks, Jarran Reed is suddenly considered a leader and proven commodity in the middle of a new-look defensive line.

If you listen closely, you can hear the Seahawks’ defensive heartbeat.

See it, too.

And, to be clear, this has nothing to do with Richard Sherman or Kam Chancellor. Forget about Earl Thomas, too.

On the defensive line, where Seattle finished just 19th in rushing defense last season (allowing 114 rushing yards per game), Michael Bennett is gone. Heck, Sheldon Richardson was hardly here.

The Seahawks, under first-year coordinator Ken Norton Jr., will be relying on veteran newcomers and former Vikings Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen to provide depth and disruption on the interior.

But when it comes to returners — to steady, consistent contributors — look no further than Jarran Reed.

“It’s availability. He’s there every day, which is showing that toughness that the good d-linemen over time have always shown,” Norton Jr. said of Reed on Monday. “He’s hard-nosed. He’s smart. He’s really passionate about what he does.

“Again, he’s like the middle. He’s the heartbeat. He’s the mainstay in the middle that we all depend on. He’s done everything and more that we’ve asked.”

Entering his third season in Seattle, more will certainly be asked of Reed in 2018. The hulking 6-foot-3, 306-pound defensive tackle and former second-round pick finished with 45 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble last season in 15 games, all of which were starts.

And, while fellow defensive tackles Johnson and Nazair Jones have nursed minor injuries at times in training camp, Reed hasn’t missed a day.

After all, the heartbeat can’t take a break.

“(I want to improve) my all-around game. It’s not one thing,” Reed said, standing at a podium, his massive biceps bulging out of a cut-off hoodie. “I want to get better at everything. I want to be the best I can for my teammates. I want to be more available for those guys.”

Guys like undrafted rookie defensive tackle Poona Ford, who is fighting for a roster spot. Guys like rookie defensive ends Rasheem Green and Jacob Martin, who combined for two sacks in last week’s preseason-opening 19-17 loss to Indianapolis.

“Those guys are going to grow this season. You guys will see,” Reed said. “Everything’s not going to be perfect, but nobody’s perfect. As we go in the season those guys are going to progress and become better football players.”

Reed added that the 6-4, 279-pound Green is “coming in, really getting the physical aspect of the game and really becoming a dominant physical player that I think he can be. Time will still tell. We still have a long way to go.”

It seems Reed has already come a long way, despite having just 30 career games under his belt.

Is it possible to be classified as a third-year leader? A 25-year-old vet?

“It is funny, because I’m still young myself,” the Alabama alum said with a laugh, when asked if he feels like an elder statesman in his position room. “It’s definitely weird. It is what it is.”

But leadership, like production, isn’t one man’s burden. And while the Seahawks’ defensive line might be short on stars, there’s no lack of qualified leadership.

“I think a lot of guys’ roles changed,” Reed said. “A lot of guys have to step up, take over that platform, take over that plate. If we go out there and play assignment football, everybody can be a leader in their own way — not just only myself.

“It’s Frank Clark, Tom (Johnson), Shamar (Stephen) and some of the older guys we have. I think we all do a collective job.”

Put it this way: The Seahawks need every piece to survive. Each guy is a vital organ.

But if the heartbeat stops, the body drops.

“They’ve improved,” Norton Jr. said of his defensive line. “I think the older players are really taking the younger players under their wings, and really helping them get through these tough days. I’m very happy with the improvement and the impact of the young players on our team so far.”