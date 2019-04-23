Shortly after the Seahawks traded Frank Clark Tuesday, defensive tackle Jarran Reed tweeted that he felt like he had just lost his best friend.

He apparently tweeted that from a hospital bed in Philadelphia, as it was shortly after reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that Reed had sports hernia surgery Tuesday morning performed by Dr. William Meyers, a specialist who also performed a similar procedure earlier this month on Doug Baldwin and in past years has also done surgeries on Marshawn Lynch and Robinson Cano, as well as many others throughout pro sports.

Rapoport reported that Reed’s recovery time is 4-6 weeks, which means he may not do much, if anything, during the rest of the Seahawks’ offseason training program but that he should be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

Reed had well-documented oblique/groin issues late in the 2018 season, which apparently began in a Dec. 10 game against Minnesota. Reed was consistently on the injury report the rest of the season, and according to general manager John Schneider was out of the area getting treatment the week prior to a win over Kansas City on Dec. 23.

“He’s got obliques that are bothering him,” coach Pete Carroll said on Dec. 14.

Reed had been attending the team’s offseason program, which began last week, pictured in a photo published on the team’s website sitting with quarterback Russell Wilson during a conditioning session a week ago Monday.

The timing of the surgery is interesting, coming not only on the day that Clark was traded but also with Reed regarded as a player the Seahawks now hope to sign to an extension.

Schneider said Monday that keeping each of Clark, Reed and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner — who all could have been free agents following the 2019 season — would have been “very challenging.” But with Clark now gone, the thought is the team can do what it wants and needs to take care of Wagner and Reed.

Schneider said last week when asked about Reed that Seattle would like to sign him to an extension.

Reed was a second round pick by Seattle in 2016 out of Alabama, a year after the Seahawks drafted Clark in the second round, and had a breakout season in his third year with the team in 2018 with 10.5 sacks — the most by a Seattle defensive tackle other than future Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy (14 in 1992) and John Randle (11 in 2001), a total that ranked third among all interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

Ten defensive tackles are due to make $10 million or more in 2019, according to OvertheCap.com, and Reed would probably like to join that group, possibly angling for a deal similar to the contract one-time Seattle teammate Sheldon Richardson got this year from Cleveland — Richardson is set to make an average of $12.3 million over the next three years.

Clark and Reed combined last season for 23.5 sacks, the fifth-most for any D-line duo in the NFL in 2018 and seventh-most in Seahawks history.

“Well let me tell you bout my bestfriend,” Reed wrote about Clark via Instagram once the trade was done. “We were the best DUO since 96 besides(Mike&Cliff) we were literally the same just from different places every time we made plays we were right there for each other we literally grew together on the field our daughters were double trouble this one hurt but best wishes to you on your career slime it was a hell of a ride get that bag and go ham Brodie”