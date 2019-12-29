Veteran receiver Jaron Brown suffered a knee injury on the first series against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and was immediately ruled out, which could have some ramifications for the playoff game.

That left the Seahawks with just four receivers — Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore and John Ursua — with Malik Turner inactive due to a concussion.

Ursua came into the game having played just four snaps in two games.

Depending on Turner’s status this week, the Seahawks might add a receiver to the 53-man roster.

Seattle has one on the practice squad in rookie Penny Hart, a 5-foot-8, 180-pound rookie out of Georgia State.

The Seahawks lost Josh Gordon to suspension following the win at Carolina on Dec. 15. Seattle had seven receivers at that point.

Advertising

Turner took his spot as the third receiver last week, and Brown appeared to be ascending to that role this week, getting two targets on the first series before departing.

The Seahawks’ receivers had just three receptions for 35 yards in the first half as the 49ers defense usually had them blanketed.

Diggs, Willson among Seattle inactives

Two regulars the Seahawks listed as questionable for Sunday’s game — tight end Luke Willson and free safety Quandre Diggs — were among the team’s inactive players for Sunday’s game.

Diggs missed his second straight game with a high ankle sprain suffered in the win at Carolina on Dec. 15.

Diggs did not practice during the week but did some running and also worked out a little on the field before the game.

But he was ruled out and the team will hope he can make it back for the playoff game.

Advertising

Lano Hill started in Diggs’ place for the second straight game.

The NFL Network reported that Willson fell awkwardly late in practice Friday, hurting his hip.

Willson was downgraded to questionable Saturday. He worked out on the field before he was declared inactive.

The Seahawks had earlier ruled out left tackle Duane Brown (knee) and Turner.

Also out due to injury was offensive lineman Ethan Pocic (core).

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone and linebacker Dekoda Watson were also inactive to meet the gameday maximum of 46 active players.

Seahawks’ 2020 opponents set

After Sunday’s game, all 16 of Seattle’s opponents for next season are now set.

The Seahawks will play their usual three home and road games against the NFC West.

Per the league’s schedule rotation, Seattle will also play all the teams in the AFC East — at Buffalo and Miami and home to New England and the New York Jets.

Seattle will also play all the teams in the NFC East — at Washington and Philadelphia and home to Dallas and the Giants.

What remained to be resolved before Sunday was who Seattle would play as its same-place finisher in the NFC South and Central.

With a win, Seattle would host Green Bay and play at New Orleans to finish out its 16-game regular season schedule.

Advertising

With a loss, Seattle would host the Vikings and play at Atlanta to finish out its 16-game regular season schedule.

Dates and times of games will be determined in the spring.

Fant gets start at left tackle

The Seahawks went back to George Fant as the starter at left tackle in place of the injured Brown.

Jamarco Jones got the start last week against the Cardinals but had a rough game going against Chandler Jones. Jones had gotten the start against Arizona week because Fant had been sick last week and missed a day of practice.

But with another week to prepare, the Seahawks went back to Fant, who started at left tackle when Brown missed two games in October.

Jones played in Fant’s usual role as an eligible tackle.

Advertising

Notes

• Seattle answered the question of how to introduce Marshawn Lynch in a typically unique way. It had been the defense’s turn to be introduced as starters. But several had said during the week they wanted to find a way for the crowd to welcome back Lynch. So the defense decided to let the offense get the honor.

And instead of just picking one tailback — since Travis Homer got the actual start — all three tailbacks (Homer, Lynch and Robert Turbin) were introduced and took the field together.

• Turbin saw action early on special teams, specifically on the punt team.

• Brian Bosworth, who played in Seattle from 1987-89, raised the 12th Man flag before the game. His reception appeared to be largely positive.