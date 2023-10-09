RENTON — When the Seahawks returned to practice Monday afternoon from their bye week, Jamal Adams was wearing a hoodie instead of a helmet.

But when the Seahawks hit the field again Wednesday to begin in earnest their preparation for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati, Adams will likely be back in full football gear, coach Pete Carroll said.

Adams suffered a concussion in last Monday’s 24-3 win over the New York Giants just nine plays into what was his first game in 385 days.

But Carroll said that Adams is in “the final stages’’ of getting through the league’s concussion protocol and that there is a “pretty promising thought that he will be cleared tomorrow (Tuesday).’’

Cornerback Tre Brown was also back Monday after sitting out the Giants game with a concussion suffered the week before against Carolina.

And while Coby Bryant (toe) and Artie Burns (hamstring), the return of Adams and Brown should allow the Seahawks to be as close to full strength in the secondary as they have been all season when they head to Cincy.

And the timing couldn’t be better as they’ll face a pass-catch combination in Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase that was among the most prolific in NFL history in a 34-20 win over Arizona on Sunday, with Chase catching 15 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Only four other WRs in NFL history have had 15 or more receptions and three or more TDs in the same game, according to ESPN (two of whom did it as Seahawks — Steve Largent (1987 against Detroit, and Tyler Lockett against Arizona in 2000).

The Bengals might also get back receiver Tee Higgins, who sat out Sunday with a rib injury after having been listed as questionable going into the game.

“Continue to see how the week goes,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday. “He was able to do some stuff as the weekend got closer. I didn’t feel comfortable with how he was gonna feel during the game. It wasn’t right to put him in that spot.”

The bye week means Adams appears on track to return without missing a game after having not played since tearing his quad muscle on Sept. 12, 2022. That injury cost Adams the last 17 games (including playoffs) of 2022 and the first three of the 2023 season.

Adams was knocked woozy when he went low to try to tackle Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and was hit in the helmet by Jones’ knee.

After being helped to the sideline, Adams was examined in the medical tent by Seahawks trainers as well as the independent neurotrauma consultant, who helps advise teams on players with potential concussion issues, while leaving the decision on whether a player can return to team physicians.

Adams reacted angrily when told he had been ruled out, which prompted the league last week to investigate the incident and considered possible discipline against Adams before deciding he would not be penalized in any way.

The league’s decision not to discipline Adams came after Adams had also taken to the social media platform X to deliver an apology to the consultant.

“You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way,’’ Adams wrote in part.

Carroll on Monday praised the manner in which Adams handled his apology.

“He had a legit concussion and all so I think we’ve gotta cut him a little slack there,’’ Carroll said. “I know he apologized for stuff. I don’t even know that he remembers what he said because he was knocked pretty good. But he’s come back out of it. And he’s done the very classy thing it how he’s handled it from that point.’’

Adams started the Giants game as Seattle went with a three-safety set that also featured Julian Love — who has been starting at Adams’ listed strong safety position — and free safety Quandre Diggs.

Those three worked alongside cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon (left) and Riq Woolen (right) with Witherspoon moving inside to the slot corner spot on obvious passing downs with Michael Jackson coming in on the left side.

Brown, though, had been starting there until his injury and could return there against the Bengals. That would give Seattle use of each what are listed as its top four cornerbacks for only the third time all season, and its top three safeties for only the second.

The combination of both Witherspoon and Adams on the field is something the Seahawks are particularly eager to make use of regularly.

Adams made two tackles in his nine plays on the field, lining up six times as a slot corner, twice in the box and once out wide, while in what was just his third career game Witherspoon took home NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors with two sacks and a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter that helped break the game open.

Seattle also tied a team-record with 11 sacks in holding the Giants to just 160 passing yards, tying the second-fewest the Seahawks have allowed in their previous 23 games. That came after Seattle entered the game ranked 31st in pass defense allowing an average of 328 yards in the first three games.

Of course, the hoped-for breakthrough arrived against a Giants team that ranks 31st in passing yards despite ranking 18th in attempts.

But Carroll is confident the Seahawks are on the right path with their pass defense with the continued emergence of Witherspoon and return of Adams adding to the optimism.

“We have a chance to keep getting better,’’ Carroll said. “We’re really just getting there. It’s not a finished product. We’re still moving.’’