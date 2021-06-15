When the Seahawks hit the field for mandatory minicamp Tuesday afternoon, safety Jamal Adams will not be there, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

But a source said the absence is for personal reasons and will be considered as excused by the team and not considered a holdout.

A report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had earlier stated that the Seahawks “are aware of a potential family/personal issue with Adams that might be a factor” in Adams not attending the minicamp, which runs through Thursday.

Turns out it was the case as the team does not have an issue with Adams being gone this week.

That does not change that Adams has a still-unresolved contract situation.

Adams is under contract for $9.86 million in 2021, which is the fifth-year extension of his original rookie deal with the New York Jets. All of that goes against the salary cap and is guaranteed.

But Adams would like more, with some speculation he wants a long-term deal roughly double his current salary.

Adams unquestionably wants to be the highest-paid safety — that distinction is currently held by Denver’s Justin Simmons at $15.25 million per year.

But some think he wants his pass-rushing abilities factored in, as well, after setting an NFL record for sacks in a season by a defensive back with 9 1/2, and to be paid more like some of the top all-around defensive players, possibly in the $18-20 million a year range.

Players can be fined up to $93,085 for missing minicamp, but that is at a team’s discretion. Since Adams is being excused by the team, he will not be fined.

Adams is one of seven players who also did not attend any of the team’s 10 OTAs, with many other veterans missing the first six after the team released a statement through the NFLPA saying players would not take part in in-person on-field drills due to concerns over COVID-19.

Among those players is receiver Tyler Lockett, who tweeted Monday he would be in attendance at minicamp.

So Adams could be alone among Seattle players in sitting out all of the team’s offseason program, though like all players, he has been attending virtual meetings.

That Adams does not yet have an extension isn’t necessarily unusual.

Seattle has often gotten extensions done with players in the summer, closer to training camp or at the beginning of it, including Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner in both 2015 and 2019, Kam Chancellor in 2017 and Duane Brown and Tyler Lockett in 2018.

The last Seahawk to skip minicamp was safety Earl Thomas in 2018 when he was likewise entering the final season of his contract. At that time, however, the Seahawks weren’t pursuing an extension with Thomas.

Seattle, though, does want to get one done with Adams, especially after spending as much as it did a year ago to get him, sending a package that included its first-round picks in 2021 and 2022 to the New York Jets.

Players are due to report for training camp on July 27, with camp beginning on July 31.