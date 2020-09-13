Jamal Adams threw down a dozen Atlanta runners and receivers Sunday, then threw a little jab in the direction of the New York Jets.

After helping lead the Seahawks to a 38-25 win over Atlanta on Sunday, Adams was asked what it was like to watch Seattle’s Russell Wilson-led offense score that many points.

“I’m not used to it,’’ Adams said with a little laugh. “It’s exciting to know when we do come off the field we can make our adjustments, catch a breather. For Russ to go out there and do what he do, what he’s always done, I’m just happy to be a part of this organization, man, and these guys are telling me they’re happy I’m here. But I’m really happy I’m here, man.’’

Jamal Adams on his Seahawks debut:

It was a comment quickly heard ’round the NFL, but surely intended mostly for those in the offices of the New York Jets, where Adams played the last three years before essentially forcing a trade, eventually dealt to the Seahawks for two first-round picks.

To be fair, 38 points is a lot of points in an NFL game — it was the 15th time Seattle has scored that many or more in Wilson’s career which dates to 2012.

And Adams did see the Jets score that many or more on four occasions in his three years in New York, though none last year.

More so, the comment seemed to be a reflection of just how happy — the word Adams used a few times — and how well things went for Adams in his Seattle debut.

He led all tacklers with 12 and also had a sack, two quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss — and almost an interception before good friend Quandre Diggs stole it out of his hands on a pass in the end zone in the final moments.

“I just see so much talent, so much great success coming our way,’’ Adams said. “As long as we just continue to keep our head down and continue to strive.’’

Editor's note: The Times declined to send a reporter to Atlanta for this game because of COVID-19 safety concerns.