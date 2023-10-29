In the moments after the Seahawks’ 24-20 victory over the Browns, Jamal Adams was jogging off the field when he stopped suddenly just in front of Lumen Field’s south end zone.

A few photographers were crouched there in the corner of the end zone, cameras pointed, and Adams was happy to make their jobs a little easier. The Seahawks safety stopped, crossed his arms over his chest and smiled.

Adams soaked in the moment after making his most significant — and most unusual — play since his return from a torn quad tendon that sidelined him for over a year.

On a third-down blitz with just over 2 minutes remaining, Adams jumped into a block from Browns right guard Wyatt Teller, right in front of Browns quarterback PJ Walker, whose pass hit off Adams’ throwback silver helmet. The ball ricocheted high in the air until Seahawks safety Julian Love corralled it for a game-turning interception.

“Man, this is what he lives for,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “He lives for these opportunities and to go for it when it was on the line. He came up with a way to figure it out and did something that changed our fortune in this game. Fantastic.”

A day before the Sounders open the MLS playoff here at home, Adams made a soccer-style play set up Geno Smith’s game-winning touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba 79 seconds later.

Advertising

Adams called it his Lionel Messi moment. Love thought of another futbol star.

“He was prime [Cristiano] Ronaldo right there,” Love said. “That play is all credit to ‘Mal. The way he plays — the passion, the energy, the physicality. If he’s not pressuring the way he is, that play never happens. And who knows what happens at the end? That’s Jamal Adams.”

Adams, in his return from the quad injury, suffered a concussion early on the Seahawks’ Monday night game against the Giants on Oct. 2. In three complete games since then, he’s looked more and more comfortable each week, and on Sunday, the Seahawks continued to lean on their three-safety set with Adams, Love and Quandre Diggs.

“Any time I can look to the left or the right and see him, it puts me in a better head space,” Diggs said. “At the end of the day, I know what you’re gonna bring, you know what I’m gonna bring and we’re gonna have fun with it. He plays dang near every down, and coming off what he’s coming off of [with the injury], he’s been tremendous. I know I’m excited as hell when he’s out there.”

Adams, by design, was held out of one series Sunday as the Seahawks manage his workload. He still finished with a season-high eight tackles, one for a loss, and the helmet-assisted pass defensed.

It wasn’t the first pass to hit Adams in the helmet — two years ago, he memorably missed a sure interception when a Ben Roethlisberger pass hit him squarely off the face mask in Pittsburgh, a play Adams made light of Sunday evening.

Advertising

“I’m just grateful, man,” Adams said. “I want to do whatever I can just to help the team win. And that’s what it’s about. It’s not about anything [else]. I’m not trying to make it about me or whatnot. It’s definitely been hard. I’m still a long process. Just gotta continue to run with it. I’m just grateful just to be here. Grateful to be with my teammates. And grateful to get a win.”

In the three games Adams has played fully, the Seahawks defense has allowed a total of 47 points to the Bengals, Cardinals and Browns. There’s a growing confidence surrounding the team that this defense is building something special.

In the second half Sunday, the Seahawks held the Browns to just two field goals, and they forced three turnovers overall. Love and cornerback Riq Woolen each had interceptions, and Jordyn Brooks forced a fumble on a sack that Boye Mafe recovered in the first half.

“Really big day for us,” Carroll said. “Fantastic illustration of hanging in and staying in and keeping the belief going and giving ourselves a chance to win a football game.”