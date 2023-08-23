RENTON — What’s becoming the catchphrase of Seahawks’ training camp is about someone who, well, does a lot of catching.

“We’ve got this thing we say, ‘More Bobo,’’’ running back Kenneth Walker III said after Wednesday’s practice, referring to rookie receiver Jake Bobo of UCLA. “Give him the ball. He’s always going to make a play.’’

Bobo showed that again during Wednesday’s practice, where he took more steps toward giving the Seahawks “More Bobo’’ during the regular season.

Bobo, working consistently with the first-team offense in three-receiver sets alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, made a handful of notable catches during a padded practice, including two that will likely have coaches hitting the replay button again and again.

On one, Bobo used a juke move at the line of scrimmage to break into the open of the middle of the defense and stretched out and made a diving catch on a pass from Geno Smith. A little later he dived to catch a Smith pass over the middle that was tipped by Bobby Wagner for about a 20-yard gain.

“He’s making plays,’’ Walker said. “He’s making plays. Everybody sees it.’’

It displayed how Bobo has consistently used his 6-foot-4, 207-pound frame and headiness to make up for his perceived biggest weakness — a lack of speed. Bobo ran what was listed as a 4.99 40 at UCLA’s Pro Day in March (he ran it on a rainy field, which has led some to question if that might have impacted his time).

Regardless, the “lack of speed’’ tag followed Bobo into the draft and was probably the main reason he went unselected despite a productive senior year at UCLA, leaving him available for the Seahawks to sign as a free agent.

His two plays Wednesday came a day after the Seahawks revealed that rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the 20th overall pick, had surgery this week in Philadelphia to repair a slight fracture in his wrist.

There was no additional word as of Wednesday afternoon on how the surgery unfolded and whether there is any more of a clear timeline for when he might be back other than what coach Pete Carroll had said the day before that the team was optimistic he could return in three or four weeks, while adding the caveat: “We don’t know yet. We’ll see what happens.’’

The potential loss of Smith-Njigba for at least the season opener Sept. 10 against the Rams was the latest blow to a receiving corps that has taken a few hits in camp. Dee Eskridge, who also has been out with a knee injury suffered in the preseason opener, is suspended for the first six games. Dareke Young might need surgery to repair a hip abductor injury, and Cody Thompson is dealing with a shoulder injury (he again sat out practice Wednesday) suffered against Dallas.

Entering camp, Eskridge seemed a lock for a roster spot with the team optimistic that he might have a breakout season in year three after struggling with injuries his first two years. Young also seemed in good shape to make it and Thompson was on he cusp of a job as well.

That Smith-Njigba, Eskridge and Young could all be out Week 1 has Bobo seeming this week like a lock to make the initial 53-man roster when it must be set at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday showed he could be ticketed for an even larger role than simply filling out the bottom of the depth chart with the way he was used — and how he produced.

The Seahawks had 10 healthy receivers, with Matt Landers returning to action after missing the past week with a quad injury. Cade Johnson, who ended last season filling the third receiver role in the playoff loss to the 49ers because of injuries, is back after suffering a concussion in the preseason opener and had some good catches in an early one-on-one session.

As Carroll noted Tuesday, Bobo has been among the most consistent producers since spring, making plays in practice and in games. His 98 yards receiving in the preseason leads the Seahawks and his five catches is second.

“He hasn’t just done well in the few plays in the game, he’s done well in practice throughout,’’ Carroll said. “… I feel so fortunate that we got him outside of the draft. So we will see how far he can take it, but he’s in the middle of everything right now.”

Indeed, Bobo has been used as a punt returner in practice this week, another spot impacted by the potential loss of Smith-Njigba as he had emerged as the primary returner earlier in camp.

Bobo also has impressed the Seahawks with his play on other aspects of special teams, such as almost downing a punt near the goal line against Minnesota, and with his blocking, an underrated vital attribute that they value in receivers.

Bobo helped open a lane downfield for his former UCLA teammate Zach Charbonnet on a 29-yard run in the first quarter against Dallas. The play came just after Bobo caught a pass from Smith for 26 yards.

“If you want to look up something really cool, look at Zach’s long run in the first quarter, watch Jake, watch what Jake accomplished on that play,’’ Carroll said. “He took care of two guys — fooled one guy and blocked him and blocked another guy. It was a terrific play, really subtle stuff. He’s just a special football player. Hope we can fit him in.”

If they can fit in Bobo is suddenly one of the most heated questions the team faces as cutdown time approaches. Bobo said he’s tried all along not to worry about roster machinations.

“For me it’s just going out every day and seeing if I can do better than the day before,’’ he said. “Whether that’s winning one more route than I did the day before, or just doing something better than I did the day before.’’

As shown by the “More Bobo’’ catchphrase — something Smith has mentioned a few times — what Bobo has also done is develop a large rooting section among his teammates.

Rookie quarterback Holton Ahlers, also an undrafted free agent, noted that the two often worked out together this summer. Bobo was training at Duke and Ahlers at East Carolina, about an hour apart.

“We’d throw for about three times a week, and I just grew close to him,’’ Ahlers said. “You pull for all of those undrafted guys. You’re part of a little crew when you’re all trying to fight for a job and make it. To see guys be successful, it’s happy to see. He deserves it. He works super hard and has got a bright future ahead him.”

Appearing to grow brighter by the day.