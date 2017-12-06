Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey may try to get into Doug Baldwin's head on Sunday. But Baldwin said he always just focuses on himself.

Jacksonville second-year cornerback Jalen Ramsey — who has already earned a reputation as one of the bigger trash talkers in the NFL — didn’t sound too impressed by what it might mean for the Jaguars to beat the Seahawks on Sunday.

With Jacksonville having won five of six to get to 8-4 and move into a tie for first in the AFC South, some are touting the game against Seattle as one of the biggest in the team’s recent history.

But Ramsey on Wednesday said it’s “just another Sunday.”

When a reporter pressed Ramsey by listing off some of Seattle’s recent accomplishments, Ramsey asked back “what’s their record?” Told it was 8-4, the same as Jacksonville’s, he said “all right.” Then he added “we were sorry last year but we are not this year. We ain’t talking about last year.” And he then admonished reporters for “hyping” teams up.

“It’s a new year, it’s a new week, everything,” he said. “It’s new big dogs around the NFL. Got to stop doing that. Got to stop hyping people up.”

Ramsey, who made news for an altercation with Bengals’ receiver A.J. Green last month, figures to match up often with Seattle receiver Doug Baldwin.

Baldwin was asked Wednesday about Ramsey and his rep for talking and said “honestly, when I go into games it doesn’t really matter who I am playing against. I am really focused on me. I have to. It’s the only way that I know how to do it. So I’m focused on my details and my assignments and then we’ll see what happens. I know he is a very talented player. He’s been in some situations but I think that’s just the competitive nature when you have an extremely competitive guy he is going to try to do whatever he can. I tip my hat to him in that regard. But I just have to focus on me and my preparation for this week.”

And as Baldwin noted, he’s gone up for years against Richard Sherman and other Seattle players who also have been known to say a few things.

“I think I’ll be as prepared as I can be,” Baldwin said.