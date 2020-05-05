In what were his first public comments since the end of last season, free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said in an interview with FOX 26 Houston TV Tuesday night he has not ruled out that he could still return to the Seahawks.

“I hope we can work something out if anything happens,” Clowney said. “I did like it up there. I love Russ (Russell Wilson). I love all the guys I played with. J. Reed (Jarran Reed), B. Jack (Branden Jackson), all them boys in my (defensive) room. I respect them guys.”

And just in case that point wasn’t heard clearly enough, Clowney also said that “I love Seattle… I love everyone on the coaching staff.”

What Clowney surely wanted to really get across in the interview, though, is that he’s healthy.

The interview was conducted at a gym in Houston — with lots of shots of him going through different exercises — that Clowney said he has been attending for the last two months since having surgery following the season to repair a core/sports hernia injury.

He suffered that injury during what was his best game as a Seahawk, an overtime win over the 49ers on Nov. 11 in which he returned a fumble for a touchdown and generally wreaked havoc on a team that ended up in the Super Bowl.

“I just want to let people know I’m ready,” Clowney said.

Questions about his health — the core surgery as well as that he had microfracture knee surgery in 2014 — have undoubtedly played a significant role in the fact that he remains unsigned almost seven seeks since the free agency period opened on March 18.

His situation was further complicated because he could not make visits with teams and take physicals because of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on travel.

Clowney said in the interview that he doesn’t doubt that his health has impacted his free agent process, saying “it might have a little more than I expected.”

But Clowney vowed his health won’t be an issue next season saying “whoever I sign with is going to get the best version of me.”

The Seahawks have likewise publicly left the door open for a return by Clowney at every turn.

GM John Schneider said in several interviews last week with local radio stations and following the draft that the door was not closed on Clowney to come back for a second season in Seattle while also stating that the Seahawks got to a point where they couldn’t wait any longer to begin adding other pieces to their defense.

“We don’t shut the door on anything, really,’’ Schneider said following the draft. “With Clowney, I’ll just put it out there, he did a great job for us, he was amazing this past year. We were in negotiations with his agent for a long time and at some point you need to move on.”

Clowney told FOX26 that “I’ve got a few” offers but otherwise didn’t go into detail about which teams may have offered what. However, Mark Berman of FOX26 reported that sources say the Browns, Ravens, Titans and Eagles have also expressed interest.

But he confirmed what has been widely speculated — that he’s willing to wait things out until he can take some physicals.

“I know what’s going on in the world (with coronavirus),” he said. “It’s a slow process until teams can see me, and see what I got and can give me physicals and everything. So I ain’t in no rush. I’m just waiting on the right opportunity.”

How many teams will still be waiting, though, will be another question.

When Seattle shaved roughly $12 million off its salary cap following the draft with the release of Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker some speculated the team was readying to sign Clowney. Time, though, has proven that was not the case, as do Clowney’s comments to FOX26.

The Seahawks are listed as having just over $21 million as of Tuesday by OvertheCap.com But that number doesn’t include the contract of Bruce Irvin, which has yet to go through, as well as bonuses for draft picks and keeping money on hand for Injured Reserve, the practice squad and other such items.

Schneider noted in an interview with 950 KJR last week that the team will also want to keep enough money on hand to make moves the rest of the year, stating “we have to be careful with our budget and our salary cap because asyou guys have seen we take pride in our ability to work with our coaches and try to build our throughout the season.”

In other words, if Seattle may have offered Clowney $15 million to $16 million a year at one point, which is generally thought to be the case, then it may not have that much to offer now.

While some in Seattle may have hoped initially the Seahawks could offer enough to prevent Clowney from going to free agency in first place, it’s obvious that hitting free agency had been his plan all along, as evidenced by him asking the team to agree not to place the franchise tag on him as a condition of the contract he signed following his trade from Houston the week before the 2019 season.

Clowney said that when the free agency period in March “I was getting fed up with it. It was nerve-wracking.”

Advertising

But he said he eventually realized he needed to only worry to “control what you control” and he seemed willing to be patient.

“I’m just waiting on the right opportunity and the right timing for me,” he said.

For now, he hopes his point is made that his health isn’t an issue, a point he undoubtedly also hopes will kickstart the process a little bit.

