The Seahawks defense did one thing particularly well in 2019 — force turnovers.

The Seahawks forced 32 en route to a plus-12 turnover ratio, each third best in the NFL. Those numbers, combined with the wizardry of quarterback Russell Wilson, are the biggest reasons Seattle finished 11-5.

The Seahawks forcing as many turnovers as they did, though, is kind of a conundrum.

The Seahawks forced their most turnovers since forcing 39 in 2013, the year they won the Super Bowl powered by what will forever be regarded as one of the best defenses in NFL history.

The defense last year, by contrast, was pretty much the worst of Seattle’s Pete Carroll era by any other statistical measure, rivaled only by his first team in 2010. Among other things, last year’s defense allowed the second-most yards in franchise history (6,106).

Turnovers, of course, can be a little bit fluky — one key to Seattle’s number last year was recovering 16 fumbles, second most in the NFL, a stat that notoriously can vary wildly from one season to the next. A prime example: the 2014 team dropped to 24 forced turnovers despite having essentially the same personnel.

And when the season was over, Carroll wasn’t fooled.

“We were not consistent,’’ Carroll said in his season-ending news conference. “We gave up too many big plays.’’

Then, Carroll and general manager John Schneider set about remaking the defense, a process that actually started at midseason when the team acquired free safety Quandre Diggs from Detroit.

When the dust settled (though with the Seahawks, it never really does, does it?), Seattle had a defense that in 2020 figures to feature seven different starters than when the 2019 season began, as well as a different nickel corner.

“Smarter, faster, tougher,’’ defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said midway through training camp in a Zoom interview with media members about how he felt some of the changes had improved Seattle’s defense. “ … As far as speed and attitude and aggressiveness, we really like our direction.’’

The big question remains whether the Seahawks did enough to improve a pass rush that managed just 28 sacks last season, tied for second fewest in the NFL. That question is especially large after the inability to bring back end Jadeveon Clowney, the one spot the Seahawks haven’t made what they could reasonably sell as an upgrade.

Seattle appears to be relying on the combination of young players Rasheem Green and L.J. Collier taking over the strongside end spot that Clowney held last year, which may feel like a lot to ask.

But the Seahawks can claim that the rest of the line will be better, helping offset any drop-off from losing Clowney (specifically, adding Bruce Irvin, Benson Mayowa and rookie Alton Robinson to the LEO/rush end spot, and at some point, rookie Darrell Taylor).

While the Seahawks are optimistic they’ll play better up front, they also think improved secondary play — behind additions of Diggs (for a full season), Jamal Adams and Quinton Dunbar and emergence of Marquise Blair at nickel — will allow for more man-to-man coverage, more sacks due to the quarterback having to hold the ball longer, and a more aggressive scheme overall.

Norton has said Blair, in particular, could make a huge difference, allowing the Seahawks to go back to playing nickel defense more than last year’s 30%, by far the least in the NFL.

“When you have a really good nickel who can cover that slot, that makes us a really good man coverage team and a good blitzing team from that nickel slot,’’ Norton said.

In camp, Adams proved to be everything the team hoped for, on any given day alternately picking off or batting down a pass and making a sack within the span of a few plays.

Adams’ ability to pressure from the back end will give the Seahawks a weapon they’ve never had in the Carroll era, and also a player who may create some big plays simply by causing confusion and indecision in the opposing offense.

“He’s a playmaker,’’ Norton said.

Diggs, meanwhile, has become the leader of the secondary in the back end, tasked with handling a an easy-to-overlook role — getting the back end aligned properly.

Seattle’s revolving door at free safety from the time an injury to Earl Thomas ended his Seahawks career early in the 2018 season until Diggs arrived at midseason a year ago contributed to some uneven play in the back end.

“He’s really calmed the secondary,’’ Norton said.

Then there’s the linebacker spot, where veterans Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright will continue to man the inside spots, and in camp, anyway, are showing no signs of slowing down even they’re both now 30 or older.

The Seahawks, though, think their linebacker depth will be vastly improved with Brooks’ arrival and Cody Barton’s maturation. They could find their way on the field in sub packages, especially the speedy Brooks, and with Irvin filling the strongside backer spot in the base defense.

This defense might compel Carroll to do something fans spent the offseason clamoring for: Letting Russ Cook more.

One reason Carroll wanted to play it close to the vest offensively last season was a wariness to put the defense back on the field quickly when it was often giving up yards and points in bunches.

Norton said he thinks the secondary could be one of the best the Seahawks have had in a long time. But when pressed to try to compare it to some of the others in recent history, he hedged and made a statement that applies to the defense as a whole.

“They’re gonna have a lot of opportunities to show how good they are,’’ Norton said, again via Zoom. “It’s one thing to talk about, it’s another thing to go out and make plays and be about it.’’

Then and now

Here’s a look at the defense that started the 2019 season opener against Cincinnati and what the starting defense could look like in 2020.

Strongside defensive end

2019: Jadeveon Clowney

2020: Rasheem Green/L.J. Collier

Comment: OK, it’s hard to say this spot is an upgrade. But Green and Collier should each be better than they were a year ago and expect the Seahawks to also use lots of varying schemes up front.

Defensive tackle

2019: Al Woods

2020: Jarran Reed

Comment: Reed was suspended for the first six games a year ago and never seemed to really find his 2018 form. The Seahawks hope a full season this year will allow him to do that.

Nose tackle

2019: Poona Ford

2020: Poona Ford

Comment: Now in his third season, Ford can also be a free agent at the end of the year, always a motivating factor.

LEO/rush end

2019: Ziggy Ansah

2020: Benson Mayowa

Comment: The Ansah experiment was a disaster from the start. Seattle won’t just call on Mayowa to fill this spot but also the likes of Alton Robinson and Bruce Irvin, a group that should at least be deeper.

Advertising

Strongside linebacker

2019: Mychal Kendricks

2020: Bruce Irvin

Comment: Kendricks was solid when healthy, but it seemed telling that both Norton and Carroll said several times in the offseason Irvin is the best strongside linebacker they’ve ever had.

Middle linebacker

2019: Bobby Wagner

2020: Bobby Wagner

Comment: Wagner strongly resisted the idea there was any drop-off in his play a year ago, and seems fired up as ever to show he’s still the best MLB in the game.

Weakside linebacker

2019: K.J. Wright

2020: K.J. Wright

Comment: Not that there’s reason for concern with Wright, who is healthy after offseason shoulder surgery. But should he stumble, first-round pick Jordyn Brooks is waiting in the wings.

Left cornerback

2019: Shaquill Griffin

2020: Shaquill Griffin

Comment: He showed vast improvement in his second year on the left side last season. Now he’s playing for a big contact as he enters his free agent year.

Right cornerback

2019: Tre Flowers

2020: Quinton Dunbar

Comment: Dunbar seemed headed for a Pro Bowl berth with Washington last year before a late hamstring injury.

Strong safety

2019: Bradley McDougald

2020: Jamal Adams

Comment: McDougald was solid, but Adams brings a different dimension with his ability to rush and cover, and should give Seattle the kind of intimidating presence over the middle it hasn’t had since Kam Chancellor.

Free safety

2019: Tedric Thompson

2020: Quandre Diggs

Comment: Some might regard this as the biggest upgrade of all. The Seahawks played their best defense last year when Diggs manned the back end and now he’ll be there from day one.

Nickel corner

2019: Ugo Amadi

2020: Marquise Blair

Comment: Seattle began last season with Amadi playing the nickel spot before bringing back veteran Jamar Taylor, who was then cut at midseason with Amadi eventually getting the job back, though mostly Seattle just kept Kendricks on the field. Blair has been a revelation in fall camp, though, and might give Seattle its best nickel back in years if he plays in games as well as coaches say he has in camp.