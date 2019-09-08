The defense was good enough Sunday afternoon. Jadeveon Clowney is confident it will get better.

“I think we did OK,” the Seahawks star defensive end said following Seattle’s 21-20 victory over Cincinnati at CenturyLink Field. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s only our first week being together like this and getting to know each other. I just got here. So we’re just trying to get guys lined up and learn what to do.

“We don’t want to peak now anyway. We’ve got a lot of football left. We’ll just keep working toward that.”

Acquired from the Houston Texans just last week, Clowney had one sack and one pass defended in his Seahawks debut. Seattle coach Pete Carroll acknowledged that Clowney played more than the Seahawks had anticipated — which became a necessity in a closer-than-anticipated season opener.

“He went a little more than we thought, but he was fine. He felt good about it,” Carroll said. “So we really knew we would have to play it by ear. I think he had 20-something snaps in the first half, which was not really the plan, but we were just out there so much because we didn’t get much (going) on offense at all.

“He’s 26 years old. He’s ready to go and all that. We’ll see. He’ll be pretty sore this week.”

Advertising

Clowney, who did not play in any preseason game during a contract dispute with Houston before his trade to Seattle, said he felt “a little rusty” in his first game back.

“I’m still learning this defense,” he said. “I learned most of it in five days, but still got a lot more learning to do.”

Clowney last played in Seattle in October 2017, when the Seahawks won an entertaining shootout, 41-38. He said he enjoyed his first game in a Seahawks uniform here.

“It’s crazy. This fan base, it’s the best I’ve ever been in front of,” he said. “When we were playing on the road here (with Houston), I’ve never heard a stadium this loud. To be a part of it now is even better.”

Ansah inactive

Ziggy Ansah, the other half of the Seahawks’ new pass-rushing duo, was inactive for his first game as a Seahawk.

The “questionable” designation more often than not means a player will play in the NFL — about two-thirds of the time.

Advertising

But for Ansah on Sunday, it meant he watched from the sideline as the Seahawks beat the Bengals.

Ansah went through an on-field workout about 2½ hours before the game, working with a trainer on pass-rush moves and other conditioning work. But it apparently was not enough to convince the team he was ready to return.

“He just wasn’t quite ready for this game,” Carroll said. “We are thinking long haul, and we’ll hope that next week will be the week. … We’ll keep our fingers crossed that he can play next time.”

Ansah was listed as questionable following practice Friday after he had initially not been on the team’s status report. He had not practiced until the week before the preseason finale against the Raiders while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and then a calf injury.

Seattle’s other inactives yielded no real surprises as receivers Gary Jennings, John Ursua and David Moore were out as well as offensive lineman Joey Hunt, defensive end L.J. Collier and cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Ansah signed a one-year contract worth up to $9 million that includes $3 million in playing-time incentives. Specifically, Ansah receives $93,750 for every game he is on the 53-man active roster and for every game he is on the 46-man game-day active roster. So, the decision Sunday cost Ansah a little bit of money.

But the Seahawks obviously are playing it cautious with Ansah knowing that some really tough tests await the next few weeks — specifically, a trip to Pittsburgh next Sunday and a visit from Drew Brees and the Saints in two weeks.