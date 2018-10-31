Patera was 35-59 in guiding the Seahawks for six full seasons before being fired in 1982.

Jack Patera, the first coach of the Seahawks whose creative offense and willingness to take chances helped the team become immediate popular, died Wednesday at age 85. Patera’s passing was announced by one of his former players, Steve Raible, now with KIRO-TV.

Patera coached the Seahawks from 1976-82 and compiled a 35-59 record before being fired after the first two games of the 1982 season.

Patera, who made his name as the coach of the defensive line of the Minnesota Vikings — the famed Purple People Eaters — was named Seahawks head coach on Jan. 3, 1976. He guided the team through its expansion years.

Seattle had what were at the time the best records for any second-year expansion team in 1977 (5-9) and third-year expansion team in 1978 (9-7), and Patera was named the NFL’s Coach of the Year following the 1978 season when the Seahawks swept the Oakland Raiders en route to finishing a game out of the playoffs.

Seattle finished 9-7 again in 1979, again a game out of the playoffs, before dropping off in 1980 (4-12) and 1981 (6-10). Patera was then fired following a 0-2 start in 1982, during what became a prolonged player strike.

He never coached in the NFL again.

Despite the defensive background that helped get him the job, Patera’s teams were known for a high-flying offense led by Jim Zorn and Steve Largent. The Seahawks ranked in the top seven in points and yards in both of the 1978 and 1979 seasons. Patera’s Seahawks were also known for their propensity for fake field goals and punts. A pass from Zorn to kicker Efren Herrera highlighted a Monday Night Football win at Atlanta and had announcer Howard Cosell loudly signing the praises of Patera and the Seahawks.

“He was a great coach,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. “He was a great dude. I know the guys that played for him really loved playing fo him. When we met them, on the days they come in for alumni days, he was really important to all those guys. Really important to a lot of them. So we’ll miss him.”