Bobby Wagner said that the offensive nature of Jon Gruden’s emails that came to light this week has become all too familiar in today’s society.

“It’s not something that shocks me anymore,” the Seahawks veteran linebacker said Wednesday. “Because you get it in so many different fields. It’s not just football. … It’s something that I feel people deal with, regardless of how you look or what you believe in. It’s something that happens all the time.”

Gruden resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this week after his emails — containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — came to light in Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reports.

Wagner and coach Pete Carroll were asked for their reactions to the controversy during the Seahawks’ regular news conference Wednesday.

“That whole situation is a lot deeper than I think we can figure out during this press conference,” Wagner said. “But what I will say is, I think there are people out there like that, that speak that way, that have that mindset, that have not grown. It’s not just football. It’s not just NFL ownership or coaches or anything like that. … Whether (they are) naive or whether there’s a lack of education — whatever the excuse or whatever the idea behind it may be — there are people out there like that.”

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first active player to publicly come out as gay, was granted a personal day Wednesday because he had “a lot to process” regarding Gruden’s emails, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock told reporters.

Carroll said the issue for him comes down to treating everyone with respect.

“The times that we’re in, the awareness that we now are growing to understand, is crucially important as leaders and (as) people that have a chance to speak out,” Carroll said. “We have to demonstrate the sensitivity that all people deserve to be treated well … because they deserve it. Not because it’s a rule or a guideline. Just treat people like they should be treated. And so when anything comes out that demonstrates that that sensitivity is not there, you’re getting called on (it), and rightfully so.

“I’m not saying it’s easy. I’m not saying I got it nailed or anything else. I’m just saying we all need to, and as leaders that have a chance to speak out, we’ve got to do a great job of relating that message and being the message and being true and fair to all people.”