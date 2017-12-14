With Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright's status for Sunday's Rams game in question, Seattle might have to rely on free agent signees Michael Wilhoite and Terence Garvin to fill the void.

It’s been a tough season for Seattle’s defense.

Every few games, it seems, the Seahawks lose yet another member of their once-vaunted defense to injury. First, it was defensive lineman Cliff Avril. Then safety Kam Chancellor and cornerback Richard Sherman.

Last week, the injury bug hit the linebackers, as middle linebacker Bobby Wagner left the Jacksonville game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and K.J. Wright got knocked out of the game with a concussion.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that he’s uncertain as to whether Wright and Wagner, Seattle’s two leading tacklers, will be available for this Sunday’s big game against the L.A. Rams that could decide the NFC West title.

But if Wright and Wagner can’t play, Seattle will have to depend on two offseason free agent acquisitions – Michael Wilhoite and Terence Garvin – to try and shut down the Rams’ potent offense.

“K.J, is in the protocol, that’s up to the doctors, and Bobby is going to go all the way through the week, as he has the last couple weeks. We’ll have to wait and see,” Carroll said.

Wagner leads Seattle with 115 tackles and was a leading candidate for the NFL’s Defensive MVP Award, despite dealing with a hamstring issue for most of the season that’s kept him out of some practices.

The only silver lining is that Wagner’s limitations in practice of late allowed Wilhoite to get some reps at middle linebacker, and that could prove significant if Wilhoite has to step in for Wagner against Los Angeles.

“He’s been banged up, so I’ve been getting a few extra (reps at MLB),” Wilhoite said Wednesday. “They rotate us in every once in a while to make sure we get reps.”

Wilhoite moved from Sam linebacker to middle linebacker after Wagner left the Jaguars game last week, and is expected to start at middle linebacker if Wagner can’t play against the Rams.

This won’t be the first time Wilhoite has been tasked with replacing a Pro Bowler. Wilhoite earned the 49ers’ starting inside linebacker position for the 2014 season after three-time Pro Bowler Navorro Bowman tore his ACL in a playoff game in January 2014.

Wilhoite, 31, was overlooked in the NFL draft process coming out of Washburn (Kans.) University in 2011. He went undrafted that spring and started his pro career with the Omaha Nighthawks of the now-defunct United Football League, but was signed to the 49ers’ practice squad in December 2011.

Motivated by the opportunity to prove himself as an NFL starter, Wilhoite had a career year in 2014, finishing second on the team with 87, two interceptions and six passes defended.

Bowman returned to the lineup in 2015, but WIlhoite held onto his starting job, replacing San Francisco’s other inside linebacker, Patrick Willis, who had just retired, and once again finished as the 49ers’ second-leading tackler.

WIlhoite lost his hold on the starting job in 2016 and found himself in a rotation with Gerald Hodges, Nick Bellore and Ray Ray Armstrong.

The Seahawks signed Wilhoite from San Francisco in free agency in March, and he was viewed as an upgrade over Brock Coyle. The 6-foot, 245-pounder moved outside when he got to Seattle, and has started eight games for the Seahawks this year.

Still, his roots are at inside linebacker, and Wilhoite said Wednesday that he’s ready to embrace the challenge of replacing Wagner if needed.

“I played inside for my whole career in San Francisco, so it’s a little more natural to me. I’m more comfortable there,” Wilhoite said. “I just need to see it a little more and get more reps.”

Wilhoite has had his own injury struggles this season. He’s dealt with a nagging calf issue that forced him to miss time in the preseason, and he was inactive for the season opener against Green Bay, and again for the Atlanta game.

“He wasn’t able to stay consistent. We were really counting on Michael to be a big factor throughout,” Carroll said. “He has just missed quite a bit of time with some muscle issues. He’s back doing great, and he’s really brought the leadership and the toughness and the versatility. He’s played different spots for us already and done well, and he can really handle if he has to be the (play) caller, he can do that.

“He’s done fine. We just wish he would have been more available.”

If both Wagner and Wright can’t play, the Seahawks will likely use Wilhoite in the middle, with Garvin at Sam linebacker and D.J. Alexander at Will linebacker.

Garvin signed with Seattle in March after three seasons in Pittsburgh and one in Washington. He’s played mostly on special teams this year, but started in place of an injured Wilhoite against Atlanta.

“From camp, through the season, you’re always told you’re a play away, you’re always told, ‘You can be in there,’” Garvin said. “So for us, you want to go in there and prove yourself too. We’ve been working for a long time for different periods of time for these opportunities too. It’s just a chance to step up and make a play.”

Still, the Seahawks know that duplicating the production of two Pro Bowl linebackers will present a tremendous challenge as they try to slow down Rams’ running back Todd Gurley, who’s third in the NFL with 1,035 rush yards this season.

“It’s gonna be tough to replace (Wright and Wagner), experience-wise. When you put another body in, it’s the same movements. If you recognize what’s going on, that’s the biggest deciding factor,” said safety Earl Thomas. “That’s probably what we’re going to miss the most with those two guys, just their experience and what they’ve seen before.”