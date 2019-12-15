CHARLOTTE — Most of Sunday was a good one for the Seahawks, one that had a chance to be great.

Seattle was comfortably ahead of the Carolina Panthers, seemingly headed to an easy win that could clinch a playoff spot and help in a lot of other ways.

Then, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner left with 7:02 remaining with what was reported to be an ankle injury, and if you wondered if he was worth the $54 million he got last summer, you got your answer.

Without Wagner, the Panthers easily drove for two touchdowns (the drive on which Wagner was hurt and the entire next drive) to cut the lead to six points with 3:14 remaining.

But then, facing third-and-11 and 2:24 remaining, Russell Wilson made the kind of play that separates him from so many others, buying time to let Tyler Lockett get open and hit him for a 14-yard gain that finally sealed a 30-24 win that seemed in the offing for Seattle from the first play.

And a bounce-back Sunday for Seattle can now become an even better one if the Seahawks get some help elsewhere.

If either the Rams or Vikings lose in the afternoon, Seattle would clinch a postseason berth, its eighth in 10 years since coach Pete Carroll arrived in 2010.

And if the 49ers were to lose in the afternoon at home to Atlanta, the Seahawks would regain first place in the NFC West. And if the Saints were to lose Monday night to the Colts, Seattle would have its way clear to take the number one seed in the entire NFC.

But all Seattle could control was Sunday’s game and it scored on long touchdown drives the first three times it had the ball to take an early lead. The Seahawks never relinquished the lead, even if things got far more nerve-wracking at the end than anyone could have thought when it was 30-10 midway through the fourth quarter.

But Seattle-Carolina games — there have been seven of them in the regular season since 2012, with the Seahawks winning six — are usually taut affairs.

Seattle had to play without four defensive starters — ends Ziggy Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Mychal Kendricks and cornerback Shaquill Griffin — all ruled out before the game due to injury or illness. The Seahawks then lost another when starting free safety Quandre Diggs suffered an ankle injury late in the first half.

“Our depth will be tested,’’ Seahawks general manager John Schneider said during his weekly pregame radio show.

Then, Wagner limped off and it got tested that much more.

But three turnovers forced by the defense, one of Wilson’s best days of the season, a return-to-form by Lockett (eight catches for 120 yards) and another 100-yard game ( a career-high 133) by Chris Carson ultimately pulled Seattle through.

The Seahawks drove for touchdowns on drives of 75, 80 and 75 yards the first three times they had the ball to take a 20-7 halftime lead.

Wilson had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in the first half, completing 11 of 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle also ran it well early, with Carson gaining 56 yards on 11 carries by halftime.

And the Seahawks also caught a couple of breaks when two apparent Carolina fumble recovers were negated.

The first came when a neutral-zone infraction penalty on Gerald McCoy nullified a sack of Wilson and a fumble that would have stopped a Seattle drive at the Panther 27. Instead, Seattle kept the ball and Wilson hit Lockett for a 19-yard TD two plays later to make it 20-7.

Late in the first half, the Panthers appeared to have recovered a C.J. Prosise fumble at the Seattle 15. But a review determined that Prosise, who lost the ball as he hit the ground, had barely been touched by former Seahawk Bruce Irvin, meaning he was down before he fumbled.

Seattle seemed to have the game in hand when Carson scored from six yards out on a fourth-and-one to make it 30-10 with 7:18 left.’

But then Wagner was hurt on the next drive and the Panthers scored quickly twice to make it 30-24.

And when two penalties on Seattle forced a third-and-11, the unthinkable seemed briefly thinkable.

But then Wilson made the kind of MVP play he has time and again this season and Seattle improved to 11-3. And the Seahawks could spend the next 24 hours or so hoping for a little good news.