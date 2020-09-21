Never a dull moment, huh?

Really at this point, whenever the Seahawks play the Patriots, a thriller is to be expected. The last four games between these teams have come down to the final moments, and all have been decided by one score (We don’t have to get into specifics).

Last four Patriots-Seahawks games:



2012: Seahawks win by one in the "U Mad Bro" game



2014: Patriots win by four on a goal-line INT



2016: Seahawks win by seven on a goal-line stand



2020: Seahawks win by five on a goal-line stand



Let these teams play every year. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 21, 2020

But Seattle’s 35-30 win over New England on Sunday night exceeded all expectations. It was an absolute slugfest between two heavyweight, blue-blooded champions. And, somehow, the game was decided at the one yard line as L.J. Collier crashed through the line of scrimmage to upend Cam “Superman” Newton and thwart the Patriots’ comeback as the clock went to zeros.

But, as columnist Matt Calkins wrote, everything about this game and matchup took a backseat to Russell Carrington Wilson, who somehow followed up his flawless Week 1 with more perfection. There aren’t enough superlatives to describe how good he’s been this season. The only blemish on his 5-touchdown masterpiece was an interception that nearly bounced off the helmet of tight end Greg Olsen and bounced into the hands of Devin McCourty for a house call.

Through two games, Wilson has 9 touchdowns and 11 incompletions. He’s on pace to smash his career high 34 touchdown passes set in 2017, and every other career high for that matter. It’s just two games, yes. But right now, Wilson looks every bit like the MVP of the league. Not bad for a guy who’s never received a vote.

Here’s what the national media had to say about Wilson’s night and the Seahawks’ thrilling win.

NBC Sports’ Peter King makes Wilson’s MVP case clear two weeks in.

Have you noticed something about the first two weeks of this strange NFL season, as it pertains to Wilson? He’s playing like he’s trying to put the MVP case so far out of reach that no one will be able to touch him by December. … It’s only two weeks, and there are challengers new (Arizona) and old (a battered San Francisco and the Rams). The NFC West is 7-1, best division record in football. So there’s miles to go before these teams sleep. Seattle looks dangerous and diverse, though, especially when Russ cooks.

In breaking down each of Wilson’s five touchdown passes, the Ringer names the Seahawks quarterback its “way-too-early NFL MVP.”

The days of Wilson being underrated have been fading for quite some time, and now they’re definitely over. On Sunday night, even the #LetRussCook hashtag left Seahawks Twitter and went mainstream, with NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth opening Sunday Night Football with a discussion about how Seattle should unleash Wilson. Later in the broadcast, Collinsworth said that he would have voted for Wilson over Lamar Jackson for MVP last season if he had a vote. That might have been a bit of a hot take, but this season it’s shaping up to be reality: Through two weeks, Wilson is the NFL’s MVP. It’s still extremely early in the season … but Wilson’s play in the first two weeks has been impeccable, even by his standards.

Russell Wilson is the FIRST QB in NFL history to…



throw for 9+ TDs

with fewer than 17 incompletions

in his first 2 games



Wilson destroyed the mark, throwing 9 TDs with just 11 incompletions on 63 attempts (82.5% completions) pic.twitter.com/K1oM4noVv4 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 21, 2020

From @NFLResearch:

— Russell Wilson was the 2nd QB to throw 5 TD passes against the #Patriots in the Bill Belichick era.

— #Packers scored 40 points for the 2nd straight game, the third time they have done it in the SB era. The last two seasons Aaron Rodgers did that, he won MVP. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

Yahoo’s John Breech gave the Seahawks an A- for their overall performance.

Their defense deserves a lower grade for allowing a Patriots offense devoid of any ground game outside of Cam Newton to score 30 points and come within a few yards of a last-minute upset. But Russell Wilson alone lifts the whole team’s grade to another level. Five touchdowns on a night that started with a pick-six? This guy was pure MVP material in prime time, and if Seattle can figure out how to get any kind of pass rush, they should be primed for a deep run.

And lastly, ESPN’s Mina Kimes shares that Wilson’s in good company so far this season.