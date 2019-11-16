Here’s what I think we can safely say about Russell Wilson and the NFL MVP voting in 2019 — he’s going to get some votes for the first time in his career.

That Wilson has never before gotten a vote seems really surprising on the surface, given that he has undoubtedly been one of the league’s most valuable players in every season since joining the NFL in 2012.

But as the end of the season draws near and the debate begins to truly heat up, it may be worth remembering how the voting works.

Unlike in some sports, such as Major League Baseball where voters vote for their top 10 players, each NFL MVP voter simply selects one MVP and that’s it.

So, 50 voters means 50 total votes. There’s no doubt a lot of voters in a lot of years have had Wilson on their lists of consideration. But you can pick only one.

The 50 voters are assembled by the Associated Press (the NFL considers the AP awards as its official awards) and as the organization says, the hope is the assemblage represents “a cross-section’’ of media who cover the league, including beat writers in every city and a handful of national reporters.

Advertising

And for the whole “the voters don’t know anything about football’’ crowd that typically arises each year (often from players themselves) among the voters last year were eight former players who now work in the media, including Troy Aikman, Tony Dungy, Boomer Esiason, Rich Gannon, James Lofton and James Harrison.

It was Dungy who memorably gave his vote to Bobby Wagner in 2014, stating later that Wagner and New England tight end Rob Gronkowski were the “biggest difference makers on (the) two best teams’’ in the NFL that year. That is the only vote for NFL MVP any Seattle player has gotten in the Pete Carroll award (the only Seahawk to win the award was Shaun Alexander in 2005).

Aaron Rodgers won the award the year Wagner got his vote in 2014 with 31 votes, a rare time in recent seasons when the winner hasn’t had 80 percent or more of the votes. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes won it last year with 41 votes (Drew Brees got the other nine) and Tom Brady won it in 2017 with 40 votes (Todd Gurley got eight votes and Carson Wentz two).

At the moment, this could be another year when the voters are a little more split.

While cases can be made for five or six candidates, at the moment there appears to be a top three of Wilson, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and Houston’s Deshaun Watson.

That’s not my word on that, but rather the odds posted Friday by OddShark.com (you’re never going to go too wrong following the money when it comes to these things).

Advertising

OddShark had Wilson as the favorite at plus-225 (meaning, if you put $100 on Wilson you’d win $225).

Jackson was close behind at plus-250 with Watson third at plus-600. Rodgers and Christian McCaffrey were tied for fourth at plus-900 and players such as Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins and Patrick Mahomes — who’d be among the leaders if he hadn’t missed two games — could still make a run depending on how their seasons finish.

But with a little consensus as to a top three at the moment, let’s review the cases for each.

WILSON

Case for: Seattle is 8-2 despite a defense that ranks 24th in yards allowed and 23rd in points allowed, has just one proven veteran receiver (Tyler Lockett) and one emerging rookie (DK Metcalf) having lost Will Dissly early in the season, and with a running game that is not as productive as last year and also remains more heavily dependent on Wilson to make it go than those who don’t watch the Seahawks every week may realize. There’s also all those four-quarter and overtime drives to win games Wilson has turned in — his five game-winning drives and four fourth-quarter comebacks are each the most in the NFL and in each case two more than any other QB in the league other than Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

Case against: He’s never going to be six feet tall.

JACKSON

Case for: As great as Wilson has been, this is beginning to feel like a year defined somewhat by the increasingly spectacular plays turned in each week by Jackson as the dynamic second-year QB has led the Ravens to a 7-2 record. He’s shown to a far more accomplished passer than some might have anticipated (his rating of 101.7 is better than the likes of Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz and Philip Rivers, to name a few). And with 702 yards rushing he’s on pace to shatter the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season set by Michael Vick with 1,039 in 2006.

Case against: Okay, it’s really hard to find much not to like about Jackson’s resume. The next three weeks could really determine where Jackson will fall in this as the Ravens host Houston and Watson Sunday, then play at the Rams and then host the 49ers. Expect MVP voters to pay a lot of attention to how Jackson does against the other NFC West teams that Wilson will play two games against this season.

WATSON

Case for: He’s tied for third in TD passes with 18 behind Wilson’s 23 (and he’s played one fewer game than Wilson) and the 19 of Matthew Stafford, and is fourth in passer rating. And like Wilson, his running ability helps open up his team’s running game more than his own raw numbers may suggest (which I point out because no one misses how greatly Jackson impacts Baltimore’s rushing attack). Like Wilson, Watson is always a threat to run and has 279 yards rushing for a team that that averages 5.0 per carry, third in the NFL behind only the 5.5 of the Ravens and 5.1 of the Panthers.

Case against: Houston’s somewhat slow start — 4-3 before winning the last two — has made Watson have to come from behind just a bit. But he could surge greatly with big games the next three weeks against Jackson and the Ravens Sunday, the Colts next Thursday night and then the Patriots on Dec. 1 in a prime time Sunday night game.