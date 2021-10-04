SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alex Collins has always had moves, and the Seahawks running back flashed them all on his fourth-quarter touchdown run Sunday against the 49ers.

Is it possible Collins could now make a move up Seattle’s depth chart?

“Alex Collins really gave us a spark today,” Pete Carroll said after the 28-21 victory over the 49ers Sunday. “He looked really good. His touchdown run was a special run. It’s a beautiful run.”

Collins took the handoff from Russell Wilson at San Francisco’s 19-yard line, started left and danced to his right, weaving around a dozen bodies at the line of scrimmage. He cut up field at the 8-yard line and surged to the goal line, somersaulting into the end zone for his first touchdown of the season.

Collins celebrated the run with his signature Irish dance in the back of the end zone.

Alex Collins weaves his way to the end zone! @Seahawks lead 28-13.



📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/TRUkQtyM6I — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021

“I started on the left side and just followed by blocks. Duane Brown showed up this inside cut and I went inside and followed this wave of offensive guys,” said Collins, standing outside the visitors’ locker room at Levi’s Stadium wearing a custom hoodie with “Adversity Killer” written on the front.

Advertising

“It turned out for the best. I’ll see these holes and make these moves and just dive in the end zone from there. Big credit to the offensive line and tight ends and receivers for straining downfield.”

On a day when Chris Carson (13 carries, 30 yards) had little room to run, Collins finished with 44 yards on 10 carries, both season highs. He also had two catches for 34 yards; the first one was a short pass from Wilson that Collins turned into a 28-yard gain and the Seahawks’ first first down midway through the second quarter.

Collins played 22 of Seattle’s 54 snaps; Carson played 25 snaps.

Given the team’s recent injury history at running back, the Seahawks will no doubt want to keep both running backs as fresh as possible here early in the season.

But at the very least, Collins looks capable of carrying a greater workload, just two years after he was out of the league.

Collins was the Seahawks’ fifth-round pick in 2016, and he bulked up to about 220 pounds as a rookie. Now in his second stint in Seattle, Collins is down to about 210 pounds — and he’s lighter and quicker as a result.

“It just didn’t suit him,” Carroll said. “He’s got great feet and he’s got great quickness. That’s how he made all those yards in college (at Arkansas). And he thought, ‘I’ve got to get bigger.’ He just didn’t look as good. So when he came back to us, the first time he came back, everybody went, ‘Holy cow. No wonder he gained a bunch of yards at the Ravens.’ He just looked better. He looked niftier and the kind of player our guys had seen in college.”

With Rashaad Penny on the injured reserve with a calf strain, Collins is making a strong case for more touches.

“It’s just a mentality — that’s who I am, an ‘adversity killer.’ That’s the mindset we have, you know. We face a little adversity, but we don’t bend, don’t fold, don’t break,” Collins said. “We just keep fighting, and that’s pretty much what I’ve done my whole career. Just fight, do what I’m supposed to do and great things happen when you keep the faith.”