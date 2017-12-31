With the Falcons' win over the Panthers, nothing the Seahawks did Sunday could have hoisted them into the playoffs. They ended their season with a 26-24 loss to the Cardinals.

Back to the old Lockett?

Is Tyler Lockett finally back to his old self? It sure seems that way. The speedy receiver/kick returner provided one of the biggest highlights of the game, answering an Arizona touchdown with a 99-yard return for a score on the ensuing kickoff. Lockett, who suffered a gruesome broken leg against the Cardinals on Christmas Eve last season, didn’t quite have that typical burst of speed that made him special early in the season. But it was back on Sunday when he sprinted past Cardinals tacklers without being touched. He also added 27-yard punt return.

Yup, that’s still the Seahawks’ O-line

Yes, the play of the Seahawks’ offense line is still bad, or awful, or inconsistent, or putrid or whatever your word or words of choice. The unit was overwhelmed and manhandled by the physical defensive front of the Cardinals for much of the game. Seattle gained 0 yards in the first quarter and just 24 in the second as the run game was nonexistent and Russell Wilson was sacked twice and forced to scramble on a half dozen other pass attempts. The O-line’s play improved marginally in the second half, allowing the Seahawks to get back in the game. But like much of the season, it wasn’t good enough to put the Seahawks at their expected level of performance.

Shaq gets his first pick

Regardless of the end results, one of the best aspects of the Seahawks season has been the maturation and improved play of rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin. The Seahawks’ first-round pick snagged his first career interception in the third quarter. He also had three key pass breakups and provided solid coverage on Arizona’s Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald. With Richard Sherman injured, Griffin elevated his level of play in his absence. It gives Seattle another lockdown corner for the future.