The Seahawks dominated for much of the game and the score finally caught up in the second half.

1. The difference in this game: Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin

It was clear that Wilson was the best quarterback on the field and Baldwin the best receiver. In a game without much offense for most of the day, those are pretty good cards to hold.

Wilson threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, the second time this season he’s thrown for more than 300 yards. Baldwin caught nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Those are nice stats. But just as important is how they went about getting those stats.

Take the touchdown from Wilson to Baldwin. The Seahawks had just been pushed out of the red zone, and on the very next play, the Giants brought pressure. That left Baldwin with one-on-one coverage, which Wilson read instantly. He floated a high-arcing deep ball to Baldwin for a 22-yard touchdown.

How many times have Wilson and Baldwin hooked up on a play just like that?

Baldwin also picked up at least four first downs on third down, meaning he made important catches.

2. The Seahawks’ defense was thoroughly dominant

OK, so the Giants aren’t a very good offensive team; in fact, they’re a pretty bad offensive team. But the Seahawks’ defense also made life nearly impossible on Eli Manning and his banged up receiving group.

Manning didn’t cross the 100-yard mark until the fourth quarter.

The Giants’ only touchdown came after a Thomas Rawls fumble and return to the Seahawks’ 17-yard line.

And things got so bad that after another three-and-out by the Giants midway through the fourth quarter, fans flooded for the exits while a portion of those remaining booed.

Other than a loss to the Titans, the Seahawks’ defense has been as good as expected this season. They’ve allowed just two touchdowns in their last two games. Sunday was more of the same.

3. It wasn’t always pretty. But, hey, it was a win

This is the kind of game the Seahawks just had to win: on the road against a struggling team. You can’t lose those games and expect to be in a good position at the end of the season.

So, no, the offense didn’t look great, again, and there are plenty of concerns: the running game isn’t very effective and the Seahawks didn’t score a touchdown on their opening drive for the 19th straight game and they had 10 chances to score from the 10-yard line or closer and couldn’t do it and Jimmy Graham dropped two pretty easy catches, including one in the end zone. Those are all legitimate concerns, and against a better team they might have led to a loss.

But the Seahawks also dominated time of possession, and they hit on just enough big plays to back up another stellar outing from the defense. On a day the Los Angeles Rams blew out the Cardinals to move to 5-2, the Seahawks — now 4-2 — needed a win however they came by it.