Three immediate impressions from the Seahawks’ 20-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field:

NFC West champs!

The Seahawks, for the first time since 2016, are NFC West champions. What a weird year, and what a way to win it — with an unexpectedly stellar defensive performance and a sprinkling of vintage Russell Wilson.

Now 11-4, the Seahawks have secured no worse than the NFC’s No. 3 seed for the playoffs and secured at least one home game. There is still a possibility that they can climb to the No. 1 seed, but they would need both Green Bay and New Orleans to lose at least once, and the Seahawks would have to beat San Francisco on the road to close out the regular season next week.

Those playoff scenarios will play themselves out, of course. For now, the Seahawks will celebrate a division title that, just a few weeks ago, seemed awfully unlikely, after that bizarre loss to the New York Giants at home, and after one of the NFL’s most potent offenses seem to lose its identity around Wilson. But the Seahawks did turn it around — and, boy, did they ever turn it around on defense — and they’ve set themselves up nicely for the playoffs.

Stuffed

Remember way back when — just, like, a minute ago — the Seahawks had the worst defense in the history of the NFL? That was a real possibility at the season’s midway point, when even your old Sunday beer-league flag-football team seemed capable of putting up 40 on this Seattle defense. But that seems like an alternate reality now — that could not have been this same group of players, could it? It was against these Rams, in Los Angeles, that this Seahawks defense began its turnaround, in the second half of a Week 10 loss. The Seahawks have gotten incrementally better each week since then and defense, and it culminated in their best defensive performance of the season — and at just the right moment Sunday.

The highlight of the game for the defense — the highlight of the season for the defense — was a third-quarter goal-line stand, when the Seahawks stopped the Rams on a first-and-goal sequence from the 2-yard line. It was as incredible as it was improbable, and it might go down as the defining moment of this Seahawks season — and who in their right mind a month ago would have predicted a stand like that by this defense?

Advertising

Seattle rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks and defensive tackle Bryan Mone hit Malcolm Brown for a loss of two on first down. Jamal Adams — in maybe his best game in a Seattle uniform — made a diving, shoe-string tackle on second down, and Jared Goff’s QB keeper was stuffed short on third down. On fourth down, there was Brooks again, coming through with the tackle of Brown for no gain, and the Seahawks ran off in celebration.

Much was made of Sean McVay’s offense having the best of Pete Carroll’s defense since McVay joined the NFC West. That’s been largely true the past few years, but credit to Seattle’s defense for rising to the occasion on Sunday — and for leading the Seahawks to the division title. The Rams didn’t score a touchdown Sunday, and the Seahawks took advantage of a poor day from Jared Goff — who threw one first-half interception to Quandre Diggs and was sacked three times in the second half.

An offensive breakthrough

Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense never got in much of a rhythm Sunday. That’s a credit to a Rams defense that came into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the NFL, featuring two of the best defensive players in the NFL in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

The Seahawks needed a late field goal in the first half to tie the score at 6-6 at halftime, and for awhile it looked like the first team to score a touchdown might win this one. And, well, that’s largely how it played out.

Wilson’s 4-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter was the first touchdown of the game for either game, and gave the Seahawks a 13-6 lead. The seven-play, 70-yard drive might go down as one of the most important possessions — and maybe the most important. David Moore’s spectacular 45-yard catch along the Seattle sideline, on third-and-8, will go down as the signature play of the drive, but just as important was a vintage improvisational moment from Wilson — when he scramble away from pressure and flipped the ball to Carlos Hyde for a an 18-yard gain on third-and-9.

The Seahawks clinched the victory in the fourth quarter with the game’s second and final touchdown, driving 80 yards on nine plays, capped by Wilson’s 13-yard TD pass to tight end Justin Hollister. It was in the same end zone — the North end zone — where Hollister was stopped just short of a touchdown against the 49ers a year ago in a game that could have won the NFC West for the Seahawks. He came through Sunday, and it was indeed vintage Wilson late — he was 5 of 5 for 59 yards on the last touchdown drive to secure the division title.